Jan Blachowicz vows to send Alex Pereira back to middleweight after UFC 291

Jan Blachowicz is confident he will send Alex Pereira back down to middleweight.

Blachowicz and Pereira are set to serve as the co-main event of UFC 291 on July 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah. It’s an intriguing matchup and one Blachowicz says he asked for. He says when he heard Pereira was moving up, he wanted to be the first to welcome the Brazilian to 205lbs as he likes the style matchup, and he expects to send Pereira back down to middleweight.

“I think this is my job in the UFC sometimes. I need to do it in the best way, to send him back to the lower category,” Blachowicz said on The MMA Hour.

Although Jan Blachowicz is confident he will defeat Alex Pereira, he knows the fight won’t be an easy one. Blachowicz is well-aware that Alex Pereira has KO power but he thinks at 205lbs, that power won’t be the same at light heavyweight.

“For sure, he’s going to have power but what I always say if you change weight category you can spar in your gym with the bigger guys but when you fight, it’s completely different,” Blachowicz added. “Timing, speed, everything is different. Three times I fight before with guys from the lower division and I won everything. This time will be the same.”

Blachowicz opened as a small favorite to defeat Pereira at UFC 291 and if he does, he’s confident a win will secure him the next light heavyweight title shot.

“If I win the fight, my next fight will be for the title. It’s bigger motivation for me, and thanks to Alex that he moved to our category — new blood. I’d like to know what place I am right now. It’s very good for me that after this fight, my next fight will be for the title. I’m just happy to take the belt again to Poland,” Blachowicz said.

