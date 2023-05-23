search

Jan Blachowicz vows to send Alex Pereira back to middleweight after UFC 291

By Cole Shelton - May 22, 2023

Jan Blachowicz is confident he will send Alex Pereira back down to middleweight.

Jan Blachowicz

Blachowicz and Pereira are set to serve as the co-main event of UFC 291 on July 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah. It’s an intriguing matchup and one Blachowicz says he asked for. He says when he heard Pereira was moving up, he wanted to be the first to welcome the Brazilian to 205lbs as he likes the style matchup, and he expects to send Pereira back down to middleweight.

“I think this is my job in the UFC sometimes. I need to do it in the best way, to send him back to the lower category,” Blachowicz said on The MMA Hour.

Although Jan Blachowicz is confident he will defeat Alex Pereira, he knows the fight won’t be an easy one. Blachowicz is well-aware that Alex Pereira has KO power but he thinks at 205lbs, that power won’t be the same at light heavyweight.

“For sure, he’s going to have power but what I always say if you change weight category you can spar in your gym with the bigger guys but when you fight, it’s completely different,” Blachowicz added. “Timing, speed, everything is different. Three times I fight before with guys from the lower division and I won everything. This time will be the same.”

Blachowicz opened as a small favorite to defeat Pereira at UFC 291 and if he does, he’s confident a win will secure him the next light heavyweight title shot.

“If I win the fight, my next fight will be for the title. It’s bigger motivation for me, and thanks to Alex that he moved to our category — new blood. I’d like to know what place I am right now. It’s very good for me that after this fight, my next fight will be for the title. I’m just happy to take the belt again to Poland,” Blachowicz said.

Do you think Jan Blachowicz will beat Alex Pereira at UFC 291?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jan Blachowicz UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier explains why he favors Conor McGregor to finish Michael Chandler inside "two rounds"

Cole Shelton - May 22, 2023
Eddie Alvarez
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez has some advice for Michael Chandler ahead of Conor McGregor fight

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2023

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez has detailed what Michael Chandler needs to do to have success against Conor McGregor.

Eddie Hearn
Jake Paul

Eddie Hearn reveals his Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz prediction: "He gets stopped"

Lewis Simpson - May 22, 2023

Eddie Hearn has weighed in and dropped his official prediction for the Summer showdown between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor's former sparring partner thinks Jake Paul would knock UFC star out in boxing

Lewis Simpson - May 22, 2023

Paulie Malignaggi thinks Jake Paul would knockout Conor McGregor if the pair ever met between the ropes.

Aljamain Sterling Dana White
Dana White

Aljamain Sterling reacts to recent criticism from UFC President Dana White: “Don’t play with my name”

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is tired of the public criticism he has received from UFC President Dana White.

Sean O’Malley responds after Aljamain Sterling offers to move their fight up to July 8

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2023
Kamaru Usman

UFC President Dana White weighs in on a potential Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev fight

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2023

UFC President Dana White has further commented on a potential showdown between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

UFC

Watch former UFC champion Michael Bisping put Steve-O to sleep with a choke hold

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2023

MMA analyst Michael Bisping choked celebrity Steve-O to sleep over the weekend in a bizarre stunt at the UFC Apex.

Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa, UFC
Paulo Costa

UFC President Dana White responds to criticism surrounding recent Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland fight bookings

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2023

UFC president Dana White has explained his thought process behind Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland’s next fights.

Mackenzie Dern
Rose Namajunas

UFC Vegas 73 winner Mackenzie Dern: Fighting Rose Namajunas is a "priority of mine right now"

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

Mackenzie Dern is riding high after her dominating win over Angela Hill, and she’s now targeting Rose Namajunas.