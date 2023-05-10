search

WATCH | Conor McGregor shoves Michael Chandler during faceoff as TUF 31 trailer drops

By Cole Shelton - May 10, 2023

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler got physical during a faceoff at the TUF 31 filming.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler

McGregor and Chandler are coaches for the upcoming season – which will air later this month – and the trailer for the season just got dropped. In the first trailer, you can see McGregor train and coach some of his fighters, while also seeing sneak peaks of the actual fights. But the biggest moment was right at the end when McGregor shoved Chandler and sent him back.

Along with the shove, the full trailer can be seen below:

The trailer and shove will no doubt add to the hype of this massive fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Dana White had previously revealed that “stuff went down” between ‘Iron’ and ‘Notorious’ on the show, so perhaps this shove is what he was talking about.

“Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other, and then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show,” White said after UFC 285 about McGregor and Chandler. “They do not like each other now. A lot of s**t went down on Friday… There was a lot of s**t that went down on Friday, yeah. I don’t look at stuff that’s good for the show or things like that. Whatever happens, happens. The stuff that just happened shouldn’t have happened and I’m getting old. I would have been in there sooner back in the days but not good.”

Currently, there is no date for the McGregor-Chandler fight, but the show has to air first anyways, but the Irishman not being in the USADA testing pool has prolonged the fight booking. But all signs point to that happening next and the winner could very well secure themselves a title shot given how high-profile the fight is.

What did you make of the shove by Conor McGregor against Michael Chandler?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Mike Perry Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen alleges Mike Perry was supposed to face off with Donald Cerrone and not Conor McGregor at BKFC 41: "He overlooked Cowboy"

Josh Evanoff - May 10, 2023
Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces official main card and televised prelim lineup for UFC 290

Lewis Simpson - May 10, 2023

Wednesday morning, UFC president Dana White made an exciting announcement revealing some major bouts that will take place at UFC 290 on July. 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The date marks the […]

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz will be subject to Marijuana testing for boxing match with Jake Paul: “Wait what happened?”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023

Nate Diaz will be subject to marijuana testing for the upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul. On Saturday, August 5th in Dallas, Texas, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will square off in an eight-round boxing […]

Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285, Bonus
UFC

Jon Jones produces “highest-grossing commercial PPV” for the UFC in the past 12 months

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023

Jon Jones has produced the ‘highest-grossing commercial PPV’ for the UFC in the past 12 months. The heavyweight champion, Jon Jones is being credited for helping build UFC 285 into the biggest selling card of […]

Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC
UFC

Henry Cejudo reacts to Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski celebrating his UFC 288 loss: “I’ve reached f**king accolades that these dudes wish they’ve accomplished”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023

Henry Cejudo is reacting to Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski celebrating his UFC 288 loss. Last Saturday, May 6th, saw Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) return to the Octagon after a 3 year hiatus to enter […]

Belal Muhammad, UFC Sao Paulo

Belal Muhammad was not impressed that news of his ankle injury leaked prior to UFC 288: “Who’s the rat in my camp?”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023
Ciryl Gane
Sergey Pavlovich

Coach says Ciryl Gane is planning to return in September, eyes a fight with Sergei Pavlovich

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2023

Fernand Lopez has suggested that Ciryl Gane is eyeing a return to the cage in September – potentially against Sergei Pavlovich. In the last few years, Ciryl Gane has served as one of the most […]

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Jake Paul responds after Conor McGregor predicts Nate Diaz will slap his “head off” in upcoming boxing match: “I think he's got trauma from when Nate slapped his head off”

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2023

Jake Paul has responded to Conor McGregor suggesting that Nate Diaz will defeat him in their upcoming boxing showdown. On August 5, Jake Paul will return to the squared circle once again. When he does, […]

Aljamain Sterling

Alexander Volkanovski reacts to Aljamain Sterling’s record setting title win at UFC 288: “Get a bigger win and call me out next one”

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2023

Alex Volkanovski has given his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s split decision victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. Last Saturday night, Aljamain Sterling put an end to his rivalry with Henry Cejudo. Following a tough […]

Amanda Nunes
Irene Aldana

Amanda Nunes excited to defend her title against “real opponent” Irene Aldana at UFC 289: “After what I did with Julianna in our last fight”

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2023

Amanda Nunes has explained why she’s happier to be defending her UFC bantamweight title against Irene Aldana as opposed to Julianna Pena. At UFC 289 next month, the original plan was for Amanda Nunes to […]