WATCH | Conor McGregor shoves Michael Chandler during faceoff as TUF 31 trailer drops

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler got physical during a faceoff at the TUF 31 filming.

McGregor and Chandler are coaches for the upcoming season – which will air later this month – and the trailer for the season just got dropped. In the first trailer, you can see McGregor train and coach some of his fighters, while also seeing sneak peaks of the actual fights. But the biggest moment was right at the end when McGregor shoved Chandler and sent him back.

MICHAEL CHANDLER IS FOOKED 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/wBmzxlcrtM — Sobervated Conor 🥃 (Fan of Conor McGregor) (@SobervatedConor) May 10, 2023

Along with the shove, the full trailer can be seen below:

The trailer and shove will no doubt add to the hype of this massive fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Dana White had previously revealed that “stuff went down” between ‘Iron’ and ‘Notorious’ on the show, so perhaps this shove is what he was talking about.

“Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other, and then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show,” White said after UFC 285 about McGregor and Chandler. “They do not like each other now. A lot of s**t went down on Friday… There was a lot of s**t that went down on Friday, yeah. I don’t look at stuff that’s good for the show or things like that. Whatever happens, happens. The stuff that just happened shouldn’t have happened and I’m getting old. I would have been in there sooner back in the days but not good.”

Currently, there is no date for the McGregor-Chandler fight, but the show has to air first anyways, but the Irishman not being in the USADA testing pool has prolonged the fight booking. But all signs point to that happening next and the winner could very well secure themselves a title shot given how high-profile the fight is.

