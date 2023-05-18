Dustin Poirier opens as a slight betting favorite against Justin Gaethje for BMF belt at UFC 291

Dustin Poirier opened as the betting favorite ahead of his UFC 291 BMF title fight against Justin Gaethje.

On Tuesday, UFC president Dana White announced that Poirier and Gaethje will headline UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah for the BMF title. The fight will go down on July 29 in a fight that fans have wanted ever since they fought back in 2018, where Poirier won by fourth-round TKO.

With the rematch now being official, BetOnline released opening odds for the BMF title fight that sees Poirier as the slight betting favorite.

Dustin Poirier opens up as the 𝗳𝗮𝘃𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗲 in a rematch with Justin Gaethje for the UFC BMF Championship! 🏆 (odds via @betonline_ag) 👀 #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/fJcpTgXlts — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 17, 2023

UFC 291 Odds:

Dustin Poirier -125

Justin Gaethje +105

With Poirier being a -125 favorite, you would need ot bet $125 to win $100 if you like ‘The Diamond’ to get his hand raised. If you like Gaethje to win, a $100 bet would net you $105 if ‘The Highlight’ pulls off the upset.

What is also interesting is the fact the odds were -125 for Poirier and +105 for Gaethje back in 2018 so the oddsmakers believe the fight is the exact same as it was back in 2018. Of course, it was Poirier winning by fourth-round knockout in a back-and-forth scrap.

Dustin Poirier (29-7 and one No Contest) is coming off a submission win over Michael Chandler at UFC 281 to return to the win column after losing to Charles Oliveria for the lightweight title. Prior to that, Poirier had back-to-back stoppage wins over Conor McGregor and a decision win over Dan Hooker. He is the former interim lightweight champ with notable wins over Max Holloway, twice, Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Anthony Pettis among others.

Justin Gaethje (24-4) also returned to the win column as he picked up a decision win over Rafael Fiziev back at UFC 286. Before that, he suffered a submission loss to Charles Oliveira for the title. In the fight prior, he beat Michael Chandler by decision to return to the win column after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the belt. Gaethje, like Poirier, is the former interim lightweight champ.

Who do you think will win at UFC 291, Dustin Poirier or Justin Gaethje?