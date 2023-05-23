What’s next for Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill after UFC Vegas 73?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 73, top-15 strawweights headlined the card as Mackenzie Dern took on Angela Hill.

Dern entered the fight coming off a majority decision loss to Xiaonan Yan back in October in another five-round main event. Hill, meanwhile, was riding a two-fight winning streak as she beat Loopy Godinez and Emily Ducote by decision.

Ultimately, it was Dern who dominated the fight from start to finish and won a one-sided decision to get a much-needed win. Now, after UFC Vegas 73, here is what I think should be next for both Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill.