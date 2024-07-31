Dustin Poirier announces his retirement decision will be made by the end of August: “Who is there for me to fight?”

By Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2024

Fans will soon have clarity on the future of UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier.

Dustin Poirier

‘The Diamond’ hasn’t competed since his third crack at undisputed gold in June. Facing Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 302, Dustin Poirier made a herculean effort to try and upset the champion. However, the former interim titleholder was submitted in the fifth and final round of the contest.

Following the loss, Dustin Poirier admitted that the fight could’ve been his last. The 35-year-old has discussed retirement for a few years now, and it seems that the loss to Makhachev could’ve made it official. However, Poirier later backtracked a bit. In the weeks since that loss, he’s shown interest in multiple fights.

That being said, Dustin Poirier isn’t entirely sure what he will decide to do. Speaking in a recent interview with MMAJunkie, ‘The Diamond’ was asked about retiring from fighting. There, he admitted that he hadn’t yet made a decision. However, Poirier also admitted that he expects to make a decision soon.

Dustin Poirier gives update on fighting future after UFC 302 loss to Islam Makhachev

In fact, Dustin Poirier gave himself a self-imposed date to figure out his retirement. Speaking in the interview, the longtime UFC lightweight contender stated that he will make a decision within the next 30 days. While Poirier isn’t entirely set on either decision, he did acknowledge that there’s not a whole lot left for him to do.

“Me and my wife said [to each other], when we get back from vacation, we will [decide].” Dustin Poirier stated in the interview. “Obviously, you’re drinking and eating whatever you want on vacation. So, we’ll clean it up. I’ll go 30 days, August, and just make a decision after that. Get in shape, see how I feel, and we’ll see man. I don’t know [what I’ll do].”

He continued, “I need to make a solid decision so I can get myself out of the limbo. I’m still kind of fighting myself every day, not sure what I’m doing… I’m supposed to have surgery on my nose in October. But, if something, if I made a decision or something came up, popped up, I can push it back or whatever. I’m just thinking, who is there for me to fight?”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? Do you want to see Dustin Poirier continue fighting?

