Dustin Poirier makes cryptic post amid retirement speculation: “Grateful for the journey”

By Josh Evanoff - June 25, 2024

Weeks removed from his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, Dustin Poirier seems close to making his retirement decision.

Dustin Poirier

‘The Diamond’ faced the UFC lightweight champion earlier this month. In his third bid for undisputed gold, Dustin Poirier again came up short. Facing Islam Makhachev, the longtime fan-favorite had great success, and one judge had the bout tied heading into the fifth round. However, Poirier was submitted with minutes left in the contest.

In his post-fight interview, fans got to see Dustin Poirier open up. Heading into UFC 302, the lightweight contender admitted that he was thinking a lot about retirement. However, Poirier didn’t retire in the wake of his defeat to Makhachev. Instead, the 35-year-old admitted that he needed some time to think about his future.

Earlier this month, Dustin Poirier updated fans about his fighting future in an interview with Ariel Helwani. Speaking on The MMA Hour, the former interim UFC champion stated that he was actively leaning towards retirement. Now, fans on X believe that Poirier’s recent post is just another indicator that he will be hanging up the gloves for good.

Dustin Poirier makes cryptic post following UFC 302 loss to Islam Makhachev

On X, Dustin Poirier’s post read that he was “grateful for the journey”, also attaching a photo of his fight with Islam Makhachev. While the post didn’t outright confirm that ‘The Diamond’ was retiring, many fans in the comment section seemed to believe so. Still, there’s no confirmation that Poirier is done fighting.

Earlier this month, the 35-year-old stated that he would be willing to have one more fight if the name is right. However, Dustin Poirier also added in the interview that he was really only interested in fighting for gold at this stage of his career. Even if the lightweight fights again, however, it seems that he’s setting himself up for life after fighting.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Dustin Poirier would serve in an analyst role on the UFC 303 broadcast. ‘The Diamond’ has a little television experience, and will look to build on it this Saturday in Las Vegas.

What do you make of these comments from Dustin Poirier? Do you believe the former interim UFC lightweight champion will compete again?

Dustin Poirier

