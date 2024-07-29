Islam Makhachev says UFC 308 return is in question due to hand injury: “I might even have to have surgery”

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has said his UFC 308 return is in doubt due to a hand injury.

For quite some time now, Islam Makhachev has been the king of the lightweight division. In recent times, he’s been able to dispatch Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier. Now, many are wondering what’s next for him – especially with there being no clear number one contender who is available to fight.

Makhachev clearly wants to cement his position as one of the best fighters on the planet. So, whenever he’s able to compete, he will take that opportunity with both hands.

With that being said, he recently noted in an interview that a hand injury could prevent him from fighting at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi.