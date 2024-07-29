Islam Makhachev says UFC 308 return is in question due to hand injury: “I might even have to have surgery”
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has said his UFC 308 return is in doubt due to a hand injury.
For quite some time now, Islam Makhachev has been the king of the lightweight division. In recent times, he’s been able to dispatch Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier. Now, many are wondering what’s next for him – especially with there being no clear number one contender who is available to fight.
Makhachev clearly wants to cement his position as one of the best fighters on the planet. So, whenever he’s able to compete, he will take that opportunity with both hands.
With that being said, he recently noted in an interview that a hand injury could prevent him from fighting at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi.
Islam Makhachev reveals a hand injury that could potentially keep him out for the rest of the year:
"An MRI recently confirmed that I have a partial ligament tear. Let's see if I can recover. If not, I might even have to have surgery…
It is questionable [that I fight in… pic.twitter.com/h1LckjReRP
Makhachev reveals injury
“After the fight (with Poirier), my fists hurt, a lot of things hurt,” Makhachev told Ushatayka in Russian. “We’ll take time. Everything is healing little by little. But my hand continues to bother me. An MRI recently confirmed that I have a partial ligament tear. Let’s see if I can recover. If not, I might even have to have surgery.
“It is questionable (if I will fight at UFC 308). We haven’t talked about the fight yet. I am doing rehabilitation every day now. And we’ll see how the hand goes.”
“I really want to perform before the end of the year,” Makhachev said. “I plan to. So far, I haven’t even thought about not performing. I want to come in shape, prepared, so that nothing bothers me. Before the last fight, there were also a lot of minor injuries. Everyone somehow accumulated. I want to give my body time to recover.”
