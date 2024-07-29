Islam Makhachev says UFC 308 return is in question due to hand injury: “I might even have to have surgery”

By Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has said his UFC 308 return is in doubt due to a hand injury.

Islam Makhachev

For quite some time now, Islam Makhachev has been the king of the lightweight division. In recent times, he’s been able to dispatch Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier. Now, many are wondering what’s next for him – especially with there being no clear number one contender who is available to fight.

RELATED: Chael Sonnen weighs in after Michael Chandler claims he was offered a fight with Islam Makhachev: “Don’t make that mistake”

Makhachev clearly wants to cement his position as one of the best fighters on the planet. So, whenever he’s able to compete, he will take that opportunity with both hands.

With that being said, he recently noted in an interview that a hand injury could prevent him from fighting at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi.

Makhachev reveals injury

“After the fight (with Poirier), my fists hurt, a lot of things hurt,” Makhachev told Ushatayka in Russian. “We’ll take time. Everything is healing little by little. But my hand continues to bother me. An MRI recently confirmed that I have a partial ligament tear. Let’s see if I can recover. If not, I might even have to have surgery.

“It is questionable (if I will fight at UFC 308). We haven’t talked about the fight yet. I am doing rehabilitation every day now. And we’ll see how the hand goes.”

“I really want to perform before the end of the year,” Makhachev said. “I plan to. So far, I haven’t even thought about not performing. I want to come in shape, prepared, so that nothing bothers me. Before the last fight, there were also a lot of minor injuries. Everyone somehow accumulated. I want to give my body time to recover.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who should Islam Makhachev fight next? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad

Photo | Belal Muhammad mocks Leon Edwards following UFC 304 title win: “I’ll give him a rematch in three years”

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024
Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, UFC 305
Israel Adesanya

UFC releases official main card lineup for next month’s UFC 305: ‘Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya’ event

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released the main card for UFC 305, headlined by Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones reacts to Tom Aspinall's callout from UFC 304

Jeffrey Walter - July 28, 2024

Jon Jones has responded after once again being called out by interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 304.

Paddy Pimblett, King Green, UFC 304, Results, UFC
UFC

Paddy Pimblett sends a message to his haters after sleeping King Green at UFC 304: "Everyone underestimates me, lad, just because I look like a 14-year-old girl"

Jeffrey Walter - July 28, 2024

Paddy Pimblett was thrilled to shut up his haters by sleeping King Green on the main card of UFC 304.

Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev

Muhammad Mokaev remains hopeful that he can stay on UFC roster: "I want to fight for the belt"

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

Muhammad Mokaev is still holding out hope that he can remain on the UFC roster.

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad has message for Shavkat Rakhmonov following UFC 304 title win: "I’ve literally never turned down a fight"

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024
Leon Edwards
UFC

Leon Edwards says timing of UFC 304 title fight against Belal Muhammad threw him off, eyes another fight in 2024

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

Leon Edwards has lost the UFC Welterweight Championship, and admits the timing of UFC 304 threw him off.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304, Results, UFC
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Belal Muhammad defeating Leon Edwards, responds to the idea of an immediate rematch

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White didn’t find Belal Muhammad’s welterweight title win over Leon Edwards to be entertaining.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304
Renato Moicano

Paddy Pimblett expresses interest in coaching The Ultimate Fighter opposite Renato Moicano: “Comedy gold”

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

Paddy Pimblett believes the build to a fight with Renato Moicano would be an entertaining one.

Michael Bisping, Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

UFC CEO Dana White wants Tom Aspinall to be the backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: “We'd be insane not to make him the backup”

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White plans to have interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall be the backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.