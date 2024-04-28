Michael Chandler issues stern warning to Conor McGregor amid BKFC ownership announcement

Michael Chandler fires warning at Conor McGregor

Chandler is well aware of McGregor’s latest shrewd business move, and he applauded the Irishman for nailing his business ventures on X. “Iron” couldn’t help but throw in his prediction of a knockout victory over “Mystic Mac” at UFC 303 on June 29.

Conor out here making moves….hate it or love it, the dude is making stuff happen. With that being said, I KO him within 10 min on June 29 at #UFC303 @TheNotoriousMMA — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 28, 2024

Chandler and McGregor have gone back in forth with their thoughts on how their highly anticipated fight inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will end. McGregor, the first fighter to hold UFC gold in two weight classes simultaneously, has been out of action since July 2021 due to a broken leg. The MMA world is wondering how McGregor will look upon his return against a dangerous fighter in “Iron” Michael Chandler.

McGregor has looked sharp in sparring clips, but fight night is a different beast. It won’t be long before we find out if Conor McGregor reminds the world just how good he is.