Michael Chandler issues stern warning to Conor McGregor amid BKFC ownership announcement
Michael Chandler has something to say to Conor McGregor amid recent BKFC news.
During the KnuckleMania IV broadcast, it was announced that in association with McGregor Sports and Entertainment, the “Notorious” one is a BKFC co-owner. McGregor has long shown his support for bare-knuckle boxing, and he even shared the ring for a fun faceoff with Mike Perry back in April 2023. While Conor wasn’t going to fight for BKFC given his deal with the UFC, “Mystic Mac” is in business with the company that was founded by David Feldman.
While Michael Chandler is giving credit where its due, he still believes that the outcome of his UFC 303 clash with Conor McGregor can only go one way.
RELATED: MICHAEL BISPING WARNS MICHAEL CHANDLER NOT TO UNDERESTIMATE CONOR MCGREGOR AT UFC 303: “CAN’T BE DRUNK ON YOUR OWN EGO”
Michael Chandler fires warning at Conor McGregor
Chandler is well aware of McGregor’s latest shrewd business move, and he applauded the Irishman for nailing his business ventures on X. “Iron” couldn’t help but throw in his prediction of a knockout victory over “Mystic Mac” at UFC 303 on June 29.
Conor out here making moves….hate it or love it, the dude is making stuff happen. With that being said, I KO him within 10 min on June 29 at #UFC303 @TheNotoriousMMA
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 28, 2024
“Conor out here making moves….hate it or love it, the dude is making stuff happen. With that being said, I KO him within 10 min on June 29 at #UFC303 @TheNotoriousMMA.”
Chandler and McGregor have gone back in forth with their thoughts on how their highly anticipated fight inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will end. McGregor, the first fighter to hold UFC gold in two weight classes simultaneously, has been out of action since July 2021 due to a broken leg. The MMA world is wondering how McGregor will look upon his return against a dangerous fighter in “Iron” Michael Chandler.
McGregor has looked sharp in sparring clips, but fight night is a different beast. It won’t be long before we find out if Conor McGregor reminds the world just how good he is.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:BKFC Conor McGregor Michael Chandler