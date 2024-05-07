Jake Paul vows to “end” Mike Tyson on July 20 in Texas

Jake Paul is vowing to ‘end’ Mike Tyson on July 20th in Texas.

It will be Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on Saturday, July 20th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will be streamed globally on Netflix.

The former heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson will just have celebrated his 58th birthday when he gets in the ring with the much younger 27-year-old Paul.

Mike Tyson has a record of 50 wins (44 by knockout) and 6 losses in the ring.

Jake Paul is sporting 9 wins (6 by knockout) and 1 loss in the ring.

Paul, speaking during the ‘Formula One Grand Prix’ on Monday in Miami, shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout (h/t MMAMania):

“It’s an honor to be in the ring with him, but I have to end him. It’s war. All is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die. He’s a legend. I love the guy. But at the end of the day, it’s war and you just have to go to war and put it all on the line. I still have the utmost respect for him, and I think he’ll say the same about me and what I’ve done for the sport.”

The boxing bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has indeed been declared a professional fight, with the fight rules listed below:

Fight will be contested at heavyweight.

There will be a maximum of eight two-minute rounds.

Knockouts allowed.

Contestants will wear 14 oz. gloves.

The fighters will not wear headgear.

Result will go on the contestants’ official records.

