Video | Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya have intense staredown at the UFC 305 press conference

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis had an intense staredown with rival Israel Adesanya at the UFC 305 press conference.

As we now know, Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya will square off in the main event of UFC 305. The bout will be contested over the UFC middleweight championship, a belt that Adesanya has previously held twice. Now, though, the strap is held by Dricus du Plessis – a man who has had a feud with ‘Stylebender’ for quite some time.

It’s safe to say that these two men don’t really like each other. They’ve gone back and forth on countless occasions, and we don’t expect to see that slow down anytime soon. If anything, the pressure is likely to ramp up as we get closer and closer to fight night. Yesterday, the pair took part in a press conference in order to continue building the anticipation for their fight.

It was tense, as you can probably imagine. With that being said, the real headline came from their face-off, which lived up to the hype and then some.