Video | Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya have intense staredown at the UFC 305 press conference

By Harry Kettle - July 3, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis had an intense staredown with rival Israel Adesanya at the UFC 305 press conference.

Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya

As we now know, Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya will square off in the main event of UFC 305. The bout will be contested over the UFC middleweight championship, a belt that Adesanya has previously held twice. Now, though, the strap is held by Dricus du Plessis – a man who has had a feud with ‘Stylebender’ for quite some time.

RELATED: Dricus Du Plessis looks to enter GOAT conversation with win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305: “This is where I take over as one of the greatest”

It’s safe to say that these two men don’t really like each other. They’ve gone back and forth on countless occasions, and we don’t expect to see that slow down anytime soon. If anything, the pressure is likely to ramp up as we get closer and closer to fight night. Yesterday, the pair took part in a press conference in order to continue building the anticipation for their fight.

It was tense, as you can probably imagine. With that being said, the real headline came from their face-off, which lived up to the hype and then some.

du Plessis vs Adesanya

There is some real animosity that exists between these two great fighters. Of course, what we really want to see is whether or not that translates into a big fight feel at UFC 305. They’ve both had some incredible performances inside the Octagon, but they’ll need to really step it up if they want to leave Perth, Australia with the championship wrapped around their waist.

What did you make of the face-off between these two enemies? Who do you back to win the fight itself: Dricus du Plessis or Israel Adesanya? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

