Nate Diaz defends Dana White against critics of UFC fighter pay

Former UFC superstar Nate Diaz defended his former boss, Dana White, against critics of the promotion’s fighter pay model.

Diaz will face former UFC 244 foe Jorge Masvidal in a professional boxing matchup this Saturday in Anaheim. He returns to the boxing ring after a loss to Jake Paul in his professional debut last year by unanimous decision.

Diaz hasn’t ruled out a potential return to the UFC after this upcoming boxing fight. He hasn’t competed in the Octagon since a win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

Diaz was a significant part of the UFC’s rise in popularity during his promotional tenure. He headlined some of the biggest cards in UFC history, including two record-breaking pay-per-view fights against Conor McGregor.

Diaz is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in UFC history, and also one of its highest earners. But, the UFC has come under intense scrutiny in recent years for the checks they write for the fighters on their roster.

Diaz dispels the notion that the UFC is grossly underpaying its athletes.