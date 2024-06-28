Dricus Du Plessis looks to enter GOAT conversation with win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305: “This is where I take over as one of the greatest”

By Susan Cox - June 27, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is looking to enter into the GOAT conversation with a win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react

UFC 305 will take place on Saturday August 17th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Headlining the event will be a title fight between current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) and former champion Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA).

‘Stillknocks’ is coming into UFC 305 citing 9 wins in a row, 7 under the UFC banner. Du Plessis last fought and defeated Sean Strickland this past January at UFC 297 to become the new UFC middleweight champion.

‘The Last Stylebender’ last fought and was defeated by Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA) in September of last year at UFC 293.

It was during a recent interview with Damien Bartonek for ‘FOX West Texas’, that Dricus Du Plessis shared his thoughts coming into UFC 305:

“I’ve always looked as Israel Adesanya as the benchmark. … I’ve looked at him and always knew, ‘This is where I need to be if I want to be the best in the world.’ He’s one of the greatest to ever do it.” 

Continuing the South African champion sees the UFC 305 bout with Adesanya as the fight that will cement him as one of the all-time greats in MMA history (h/t MMANews):

“This fight, for me, is going to put me in that position. This is where I take over as one of the greatest ever to do it. This is where my years of building and climbing that ladder is coming to the point where I am now the guy that’s one of the greatest to ever do it.” 

Will you be watching Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya? Any prediction on the outcome?

Do you believe that with a victory on August the 17th that Du Plessis will be regarded as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in MMA?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

