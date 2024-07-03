Kayla Harrison shares prediction for Julianna Peña vs. Raquel Pennington title fight: “I’d fight both of them on the same night”

By Harry Kettle - July 3, 2024

Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on the rumored title showdown between Julianna Pena and Raquel Pennington.

Kayla Harrison

According to recent rumors, Raquel Pennington vs Julianna Pena is being rumored to take place at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City. The event is scheduled for October 5, with Pennington hoping to cement herself as the top name in the bantamweight division. Of course, there’s an elephant in the room in the form of Kayla Harrison.

Since arriving from PFL, Harrison has made it her mission to become world champion. She got off to a good start in her quest, defeating Holly Holm with relative ease earlier this year. Alas, there’s still a lot of work to be done, but the popular opinion is that she could well be the next challenger for whoever comes out on top between Pennington and Pena.

In a recent interview, Kayla was happy to speak about their title collision, as well as what the future could hold.

Harrison backs Pena

“That’s a tough call,” Harrison told MMA Junkie Radio. “I tend to go with grapplers, so I think Peña pulls it out, but it’s anybody’s fight. I’d fight both of them on the same night.”

Kayla went on to give her thoughts on where the division will be one year from now.

“We’re going to be hyping up my fight with Amanda (Nunes) because I won the title, and now she can’t handle it and she’s coming back,” Harrison said.

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of which way it goes, you can bet the former PFL star will be waiting around the next corner.

Do you agree with Kayla Harrison? Is there a chance that we could see Amanda Nunes make her return to mixed martial arts at some point? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

