Kayla Harrison shares prediction for Julianna Peña vs. Raquel Pennington title fight: “I’d fight both of them on the same night”

Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on the rumored title showdown between Julianna Pena and Raquel Pennington.

According to recent rumors, Raquel Pennington vs Julianna Pena is being rumored to take place at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City. The event is scheduled for October 5, with Pennington hoping to cement herself as the top name in the bantamweight division. Of course, there’s an elephant in the room in the form of Kayla Harrison.

Since arriving from PFL, Harrison has made it her mission to become world champion. She got off to a good start in her quest, defeating Holly Holm with relative ease earlier this year. Alas, there’s still a lot of work to be done, but the popular opinion is that she could well be the next challenger for whoever comes out on top between Pennington and Pena.

In a recent interview, Kayla was happy to speak about their title collision, as well as what the future could hold.