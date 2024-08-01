UFC champion Dricus du Plessis shares his prediction for potential Robert Whittaker vs. Sean Strickland fight
UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has given his thoughts on a possible Robert Whittaker vs Sean Strickland fight.
As we know, Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. Beyond that, though, there’s some uncertainty regarding who the next challenger will be. Some believe it should be Robert Whittaker, and others think it should be Sean Strickland.
So, with that in mind, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that many fans and pundits have suggested the two battle it out with each other. As of this writing, though, the fight hasn’t been booked.
In a recent interview, du Plessis was asked to give his thoughts on the potential contest.
du Plessis’ Strickland/Whittaker view
“The fact that I really honestly can’t say off the bat means it’s gonna be a great fight. I honestly think it’s going to come down to the same thing, imposing game plans. If you let Strickland walk forward like he did with Paulo Costa and like he did with Israel Adesanya, if you give him that space and that momentum, it’s really really hard to take it back and it’s really hard to swing that fight. So, to make sure that Rob fights his fight. If Rob can do his blitzes the way he does then I think he takes that fight. I think it comes down to a wrestling and clinch game and I think Rob wins that fight.”
