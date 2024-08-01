REPORT | Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige in the works for UFC 308

A UFC featherweight clash between fan favorites Lerone Murphy and Dan Ige is reportedly targeted for UFC 308.

MMA Fighting‘s Mike Heck was the first to report the news of the targeted Murphy vs. Ige booking. UFC 308 takes place on October 26 in Abu Dhabi.

Murphy vs. Ige was originally booked for a UFC Fight Night event earlier this year before Murphy withdrew due to injury in February. Murphy went on to defeat Edson Barboza in May by unanimous decision.

This is Ige’s first UFC fight since taking an hours’ notice booking against Diego Lopes at UFC 303. He lost by unanimous decision but put on an impressive performance given the extremely late notice to fight on one of the biggest cards of the year.

Murphy remains unbeaten in his professional MMA career and is 6-0-1 in his UFC tenure. He’s earned recent victories over the likes of Josh Culibao and Gabriel Santos.