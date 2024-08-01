REPORT | Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige in the works for UFC 308

By Curtis Calhoun - July 31, 2024

A UFC featherweight clash between fan favorites Lerone Murphy and Dan Ige is reportedly targeted for UFC 308.

Lerone Murphy, Dan Ige

MMA Fighting‘s Mike Heck was the first to report the news of the targeted Murphy vs. Ige booking. UFC 308 takes place on October 26 in Abu Dhabi.

Murphy vs. Ige was originally booked for a UFC Fight Night event earlier this year before Murphy withdrew due to injury in February. Murphy went on to defeat Edson Barboza in May by unanimous decision.

This is Ige’s first UFC fight since taking an hours’ notice booking against Diego Lopes at UFC 303.  He lost by unanimous decision but put on an impressive performance given the extremely late notice to fight on one of the biggest cards of the year.

Murphy remains unbeaten in his professional MMA career and is 6-0-1 in his UFC tenure. He’s earned recent victories over the likes of Josh Culibao and Gabriel Santos.

Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige added to UFC 308

Murphy’s UFC debut at UFC 242 resulted in a split draw against Zubaira Tukhugov in 2019. Since then, he’s won all six of his most recent UFC bookings, and most recently won his first UFC main event against Barboza.

Ige has earned wins over the likes of Andre Fili, Nate Landwehr, and Damon Jackson during his UFC tenure. He earned a shot in the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017, submitting Luis Gomez by rear-naked choke.

Murphy vs. Ige adds to a building card at UFC 308. The UFC 308 main event, as of this writing, has yet to be booked, but the rumored plan is Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway.

A heavyweight clash between former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov is also rumored for UFC 308. An announcement has yet to be made by their teams and the promotion.

Murphy vs. Ige will likely serve as a main card fight, although it’s uncertain where the bout will land on the event lineup.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dan Ige Lerone Murphy UFC

Related

Aljamain Sterling, Tim Welch, Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling cautions Sean O'Malley's coach after Merab Dvalishvili altercation

Curtis Calhoun - July 31, 2024
Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296, Statement
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson sends Michael Chiesa a message ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi showdown: "I'm going to choke you out"

Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2024

Tony Ferguson hopes that Michael Chiesa is ready for their UFC Abu Dhabi clash.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier announces his retirement decision will be made by the end of August: "Who is there for me to fight?"

Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2024

Fans will soon have clarity on the future of UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier.

UFC, Michael Page, UFC 304
UFC

WATCH | Footage gets released of hotel altercation at UFC 304 between Michael Page and Farid Basharat

Cole Shelton - July 31, 2024

UFC fighters Michael Page and Farid Basharat got into an altercation at the hotel following UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler mocks Conor McGregor after his license is suspended for driving offenses: "Jesus take the wheel"

Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2024

Michael Chandler has mocked former UFC champion Conor McGregor after a recent report about the Irishman.

Zabit Magomedsharipov

Zabit Magomedsharipov details UFC's recent persistence in luring him out of retirement

Curtis Calhoun - July 31, 2024
Michael Chiesa
Tony Ferguson

Michael Chiesa still believes Tony Ferguson is a "very dangerous fight" ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi

Cole Shelton - July 31, 2024

Michael Chiesa isn’t overlooking Tony Ferguson ahead of their fight at UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov returns to corner cousin Umar at UFC Abu Dhabi

Susan Cox - July 31, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov is returning to corner his cousin Umar at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Aljamain Sterling
Movsar Evloev

Aljamain Sterling expects a "Guaranteed title shot" with win over unbeaten Movsar Evloev

Curtis Calhoun - July 31, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling plans to guarantee himself a title shot with a victory in his next fight.

Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis confident he can defeat Israel Adesanya on the feet at UFC 305: “If I catch him with that shot it’s over”

Susan Cox - July 31, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is confident he can defeat Israel Adesanya on the feet at UFC 305.