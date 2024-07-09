Sean Strickland rips the idea of Robert Whittaker getting another title shot: “Bro you’re 0-3…”
Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland won’t be happy if Robert Whittaker skips the line and gets the next title shot.
UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis will face former titleholder Israel Adesanya in the UFC 305 main event next month. Strickland and Whittaker are waiting in the wings for the winner of the upcoming title fight.
Strickland, just days after defeating Paulo Costa at UFC 302, insisted that he has no intentions to fight another top middleweight in the meantime. He publically refused a matchup with Whittaker, who is neck-and-neck with him in the title chase.
After Whittaker finished Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia, some have clamored for Whittaker to get the next title shot over Strickland.
Sean Strickland doubles down on title shot wait
In a recent tweet, Strickland scoffed at Whittaker potentially getting the next middleweight title shot.
The thought that whittaker gets a title shot before me is fucking wild..
Bro you're 0-3…… With a stoppage lol
I beat both those cunts lol…..
Do rankings matter?! Do the right thing UFC..
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 9, 2024
“The thought that whittaker gets a title shot before me is fucking wild..” Strickland tweeted. “Bro you’re 0-3……With a stoppage lol. I beat both those cunts lol…..Do rankings matter?! Do the right thing UFC..”
Strickland’s win over Costa was a nice bounce-back performance after falling to du Plessis by split decision at UFC 297. The fight was Strickland’s first middleweight title defense after pulling off the mammoth upset against Adesanya at UFC 293.
Whittaker, like Strickland, bounced back nicely after a stunning defeat in the Octagon. He lost to du Plessis at UFC 290 before the victory over Aliskerov.
Strickland has won four of his last five fights since back-to-back defeats to Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier in 2022. Before the title win against Adesanya, Strickland pulled off impressive wins over Nassourdine Imavov and Abus Magomedov.
Strickland and Whittaker are undoubtedly the two top contenders in the middleweight division behind Adesanya and du Plessis. As they both await another potential title shot, Strickland is doubling down on his wait.