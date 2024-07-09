Sean Strickland rips the idea of Robert Whittaker getting another title shot: “Bro you’re 0-3…”

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland won’t be happy if Robert Whittaker skips the line and gets the next title shot.

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis will face former titleholder Israel Adesanya in the UFC 305 main event next month. Strickland and Whittaker are waiting in the wings for the winner of the upcoming title fight.

Strickland, just days after defeating Paulo Costa at UFC 302, insisted that he has no intentions to fight another top middleweight in the meantime. He publically refused a matchup with Whittaker, who is neck-and-neck with him in the title chase.

After Whittaker finished Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia, some have clamored for Whittaker to get the next title shot over Strickland.