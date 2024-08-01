UFC commentator Joe Rogan explains why the Olympics is a giant scam: “There are two things going on simultaneously”
UFC commentator Joe Rogan has explained why he isn’t the biggest fan of the Olympic Games.
As we know, the 2024 Summer Olympics are currently ongoing in Paris, France. There are some incredible athletes taking part in some marvelous events as fans from around the globe gather to watch it all unfold. Of course, not everyone is a massive fan of the Games, including the aforementioned Joe Rogan.
It’s no secret that Rogan is an opinionated guy. In the last few years, in particular, he seems to have taken things to another level. From conspiracy theories to intriguing debates on his podcast, he isn’t afraid to make some noise and ruffle some feathers.
During a recent episode, he spoke candidly about the Olympics and his big problem.
Rogan questions the Olympics
“The Olympics is a giant scam,” Rogan said. “There are two things going on simultaneously, okay? You have the best athletes in the world participating in their disciplines. And then on top of that, you have enormous amounts of money being made, and none of it’s going to the athletes. It is a giant scam.”
“So the kind of people that are putting together that ridiculous ceremony, we got a bunch of drag queens in ‘The Last Supper’ that nobody understands because it’s not made by athletes, it’s not made by the Olympics, it’s made by the people that are in charge of putting the Olympics out. So they’re the ones who are reaping all the money and sucking all the cash out of these athletes.”
