UFC 290 Bonus Report: Dricus Du Plessis one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 290 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez.

The highly anticipated featherweight title unification bout proved to be another amazing performance from Alex Volkanovski. ‘The Great’ was able to utilize his wrestling in the early rounds to get off some heavy ground and pound. After blooding up ‘El Pantera’ on the canvas, the Aussie was able to drop Rodriguez with a right hand in round three. From there, he unleashed some nasty ground and pound which forced the referee to jump in and call the fight.

The co-main event of UFC 290 featured a men’s flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja. The bout resulted in an absolutely thrilling five-round war. ‘The Assassin Baby’ was able to do some solid work with his jab throughout the fight, but it was the takedowns and timely shots from Pantoja that proved to be the difference. After twenty-five minutes of electrifying action, the Brazilian was crowned the new flyweight champion by split decision.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Flyweight fighters Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Moreno earned FOTN honors for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 290 co-main event. The Brazilian won the contest by split decision to become the new champion.

Performance of the night: Dricus Du Plessis earned an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (see that here).

Performance of the night: Denise Gomes pocketed an extra $50k for her first-round TKO victory over Yazmin Jauregui on today’s prelims (see that here).

