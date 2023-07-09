Pros react after Alex Volkanovski TKO’s Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290

Tonight’s UFC 290 event was headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.

Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a razor close decision loss to Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title back in February of this year. That controversial setback had snapped the Aussie’s incredible 22-fight win streak, which included four straight title defenses at featherweight.

Meanwhile, Yair Rodriguez (15-4 MMA) had captured the promotion‘s interim featherweight title by submitting Josh Emmett in the second-round at February’s UFC 284 event. ‘El Pantera’ entered tonight’s title unification bout having gone 4-1 over his past five fights overall, which included wins over Brian Ortega, The Korean Zombie and Jeremy Stephens.

Tonight’s UFC 290 main event proved to be another amazing performance from Alex Volkanovski. ‘The Great’ was able to utilize his wrestling in the early rounds to get off some heavy ground and pound. After blooding up ‘El Pantera’ on the canvas, the Aussie was able to drop Rodriguez with a right hand in round three. From there, he unleashed some nasty ground and pound which forced the referee to jump in and call the fight.

Official UFC 290 Result: Alex Volkanovski def. Yair Rodriguez via TKO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez below:

Can’t wait for this one. @panteraufc is a dangerous man 🍿#UFC290 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) July 9, 2023

That cut on Volks face makes me wonder if it’s actually going to be a factor tonight. #UFC290 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 9, 2023

Oooh man here we go main event time!! #UFC290 — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 9, 2023

Being against the fence drastically reduces the threat of your guard. #UFC290 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 9, 2023

Looked like Volk ate a big shot there too, and recovered quickly. #UFC290 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 9, 2023

Damn, bruh. Volk is a savage. No cap!#UFC290 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 9, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Alex Volkanovski defeating Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290:

He’s just too damn good man ! #ufc290 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 9, 2023

Alex Volkanovski is undoubtedly a talented featherweight, but Conor McGregor is the best featherweight of all time. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 9, 2023

Volks is just to good man dude the true give up for the great 🙌 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 9, 2023

Volk is a G.O.A.T. at 145. Calm, cool, calculated. Would love to see him against the talent at 155!! #UFC290 — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 9, 2023

Volks awareness of when to go and ability to drown you is world class! #UFC290 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 9, 2023

Pantera is amazing and Volka is unbelievable. 🤝 congrats both warriors — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 9, 2023

