Pros react after Alex Volkanovski TKO’s Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290

By Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 290 event was headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.

Alex Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez, UFC 290, Results, UFC

Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a razor close decision loss to Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title back in February of this year. That controversial setback had snapped the Aussie’s incredible 22-fight win streak, which included four straight title defenses at featherweight.

Meanwhile, Yair Rodriguez (15-4 MMA) had captured the promotion‘s interim featherweight title by submitting Josh Emmett in the second-round at February’s UFC 284 event. ‘El Pantera’ entered tonight’s title unification bout having gone 4-1 over his past five fights overall, which included wins over Brian Ortega, The Korean Zombie and Jeremy Stephens.

Tonight’s UFC 290 main event proved to be another amazing performance from Alex Volkanovski. ‘The Great’ was able to utilize his wrestling in the early rounds to get off some heavy ground and pound. After blooding up ‘El Pantera’ on the canvas, the Aussie was able to drop Rodriguez with a right hand in round three. From there, he unleashed some nasty ground and pound which forced the referee to jump in and call the fight.

Official UFC 290 Result: Alex Volkanovski def. Yair Rodriguez via TKO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez below:

Post-fight reactions to Alex Volkanovski defeating Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290:

Who would you like to see Alex Volkanovski fight next following his TKO victory over Yair Rodriguez this evening in Sin City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski UFC UFC 290 Yair Rodriguez

Related

Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 290 Results: Alex Volkanovski TKO's Yair Rodriguez (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023
Brandon Moreno, Alexandre Pantoja, UFC 290, UFC, Results
Brandon Moreno

UFC 290 Results: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Brandon Moreno (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 290 results, including the co-main event title fight between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 290, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Pros react after Dricus Du Plessis TKO's Robert Whittaker at UFC 290

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 290 main card featured a middleweight number one contender match between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis.

Dricus Du Plessis and Robert Whittaker and UFC 290
Robert Whittaker

UFC 290 Results: Dricus Du Plessis TKO's Robert Whittaker (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 290 results, including the middleweight matchup between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis.

Dan Hooker, Jalin Turner, UFC 290, Results, UFC
Jalin Turner

UFC 290 Results: Dan Hooker defeats Jalin Turner in a thrilling war (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 290 results, including the lightweight matchup between Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner.

Bo Nickal, Val Woodburn, UFC 290, UFC

Pros react after Bo Nickal earns another first-round finish at UFC 290

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023
Bo Nickal, UFC 290, UFC, Results
UFC

UFC 290 Results: Bo Nickal TKO's Val Woodburn in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 290 results, including the middleweight matchup between Bo Nickal and Val Woodburn.

Robbie Lawler, UFC 290, Results, UFC
Robbie Lawler

Pros react after Robbie Lawler KO's Niko Price in his retirement fight at UFC 290

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

A welterweight bout between former division champion Robbie Lawler and Niko Price served as tonight’s UFC 290 featured prelim.

Robbie Lawler
Robbie Lawler

UFC 290 Results: Robbie Lawler KO's Niko Price (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 290 results, including the featured prelim between Robbie Lawler and Niko Price.

UFC 290, Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC 290: 'Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 290 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez.