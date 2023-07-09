Dana White reacts to the “racial undertones” during the Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis confrontation at UFC 290: “I could care less”

Dana White has shared his thoughts on the “racial undertones” that occurred during the Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis confrontation at UFC 290.

Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) squared off with former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (24-7 MMA) on the main card of tonight’s event in Las Vegas. The bout was deemed a number one contenders match with the winner getting a shot at reigning 185lbs kingpin Israel Adesanya.

‘Stillknocks’ entered the contest sporting a seven-fight win streak, his most previous being a TKO victory over Derek Brunson back in March.

Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker was returning to the Octagon for the first time since September of 2022 in Paris, where he had earned a lopsided decision victory over Marvin Vettori.

The highly anticipated matchup proved to be a coming out party for Dricus Du Plessis. The South African fighter was able to get Robert Whittaker to the ground in the opening minutes and landed some heavy ground and pound to close out the round. Then, in round two, ‘DDP’ dropped ‘The Reaper’ with a right hand. Whittaker scrambled back to his feet but only to be greeted by a huge flurry from Du Plessis. After some big shots, the referee stepped in and called a stop to the fight.

Official UFC 290 Result: Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker via TKO in Round 2

Following the bouts conclusion, UFC President Dana White brought Israel Adesanya into the cage to have a staredown with his future opponent in Du Plessis.

As seen in the above video, that confrontation resulted in quite the outburst from ‘Stylebender’, who proceeded to use the N-word on multiple occasions while addressing the South African contender.

Obviously, tempers were flaring due to the recent trash talk between Adesanya and Du Plessis. ‘Stillknocks’ had of course previously questioned Izzy’s African heritage which clearly struck a nerve with the reigning champion.

During tonight’s UFC 290 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked what he thought of the “racial undertones” that occurred during the Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis confrontation at UFC 290.

“He’s black,” White said of Adesanya. “Who gives a sh*t? I could care less, this is the fight business. Israel Adesanya can says whatever he wants to say.”

Despite not caring about Adesanya’s controversial choice of words, Dana White did admit he was hesitant to let ‘Stylebender’ into the cage. However, the UFC boss said Izzy assured him nothing crazy would happen.

What did you think of Israel Adesanya’s comments to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290?