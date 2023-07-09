UFC 290 Results: Dricus Du Plessis TKO’s Robert Whittaker (Video)

By Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 290 results, including the middleweight matchup between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis.

Dricus Du Plessis and Robert Whittaker and UFC 290

Whittaker (24-6 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since September of 2022 in Paris, where he earned a lopsided decision victory over Marvin Vettori. ‘The Reaper’ will be looking to score a third fight with reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya with a win this evening.

Meanwhile, Dricus Du Plessis (19-2 MMA) enters tonight’s contest sporting a seven-fight win streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Derek Brunson back in March. Prior to that, the South African was coming off a submission win over Darren Till at December’s UFC 282 event.

Round one of this highly anticipated middleweight matchup begins and Robert Whittaker is doing a good job of staying elusive early here. He lands a nice right hand and then a good jab. Du Plessis misses with a kick to the body. Whittaker with a nice left cross. The South African closes the distances with a knee and then a right hook. Whittaker uses that forward pressure to score a takedown. He lands a couple of short shots before ‘Still Knocks’ scrambles back up to his feet. The fighters trade shots in the pocket. ‘The Reaper’ with a nice right hand. He continues to work his jab. Dricus Du Plessis with a kick to the body. He charges in with a flurry. Another low kick from DDP. He goes to the body now. Robert Whittaker counters with a left hand. One minute to go. The fighters clinch and Dricus lands a big trip takedown. He immediately begins unloading some big ground and pound. He connects with an elbow that opens up the former champion. Du Plessis looks to secure a d’arce choke. He lets that go and continues to unload ground and pound until the horn.

Round two begins and Robert Whittaker comes forward with a combination. He goes upstairs with a high kick. Dricus Du Plessis looks to close the distance but eats another good counter for his efforts. ‘The Reaper’ is doing a much better job of leaping in and out of the pocket with his strikes this round. Du Plessis with a heavy kick to the body. A big right from DDP and Whittaker goes down. He gets back up, but Dricus is all over him with punches. More heavy shots and this one is all over. WOW!

Official UFC 290 Result: Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Du Plessis fight next following his TKO victory over Whittaker this evening in Sin City?

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Robert Whittaker UFC UFC 290

