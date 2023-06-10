Dana White calls ‘bulls**t’ on rumored Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

By Zain Bando - June 10, 2023

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) won’t be challenging Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) in his next fight, regardless of weight class, according to Dana White.

Dana White

The UFC President discussed the rumored fight in a recent interview with Aaron Bronsteter of TSN ahead of UFC 289 Saturday night.

Dana White did not specify who would be next for either man, as Usman is coming off a second-straight loss to Leon Edwards in March. Meanwhile, Chimaev, who has competed at welterweight and middleweight, made quick work of Kevin Holland in his last outing at UFC 279, winning via first-round d’arce choke.

“No, completely not true,” White said. “Bulls**t. We have a plan for Khamzat, and when we’re ready to announce it, we will.”

As for Usman, White was blunt about what could be next for him.

“I don’t know what Usman’s gonna do right now,” Dana White said. “Usman’s still making some decisions, you know. He wants to fight Khamzat but doesn’t want to fight at [185], and I’m not doing a catchweight.”

Quotes were transcribed via MMA News and TSN.

The rumored fight started growing when YouTuber and content creator Adin Ross answered a question regarding an upcoming UFC event, confidently saying that Usman would fight Chimaev later this year, going as far as saying the bout would take place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi (UFC 294 in October).

Kamaru Usman, Khamzat Chimaev

Nonetheless, the welterweight division will move forward as scheduled, with Edwards likely taking on Covington in his second defense of his welterweight title. The fight neither has a venue nor date attached to it at press time, as the UFC’s fall schedule is still getting worked on.

Usman held the welterweight strap for over four years, as he defeated the likes of Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington (x2), Jorge Masvidal (x2), and Gilbert Burns, to name a few. Chimaev signed with the UFC in 2020 and has gone 4-0 in the promotion since, with his most notable win coming against Burns in April 2022.

Who do you think would win in a potential fight, Kamaru Usman or Khamzat Chimaev?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Kamaru Usman Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira challenges Beneil Dariush to test his grappling against him at UFC 289

Cole Shelton - June 9, 2023
Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush hails Charles Oliveira as the "second-best lightweight of all time" ahead of UFC 289

Cole Shelton - June 9, 2023

Beneil Dariush has nothing but praise for Charles Oliveira.

Jorge Masvidal
Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal says Leon Edwards "just crossed a line" in altercation at UFC London: “I don’t have nothing personal”

Susan Cox - June 9, 2023

Jorge Masvidal says Leon Edwards “just crossed a line” in their previous altercation at UFC London.

Beneil Dariush, Arman Tsarukyan
Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush reveals he asked to fight Arman Tsarykuan after Charles Oliveira pulled out of UFC 288 fight

Cole Shelton - June 9, 2023

Beneil Dariush wanted to remain on the UFC 288 card and had an opponent in mind.

Khamzat Chimaev, Israel Adesanya, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya likes the idea of money fight with Khamzat Chimaev: “Cheddar makes it better”

Susan Cox - June 9, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya likes the idea of a money fight with Khamzat Chimaev.

Amanda Nunes, UFC 256

UFC 289: 'Nunes vs. Aldana' Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - June 9, 2023
Charles Oliveira

Dana White not committed to giving the winner of Beneil Dariush vs. Charles Oliveira the next UFC lightweight title shot: “We’ll see what happens”

Harry Kettle - June 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White has not committed to giving the winner of Beneil Dariush vs Charles Oliveira the next title shot at lightweight.

Jasmine Jasudavicius
Jasmine Jasudavicius

Jasmine Jasudavicius "super excited" to fight in Canada, expects UFC 289 scrap against Miranda Maverick to be a "banger"

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Jasmine Jasudavicius is getting the chance to fight in Canada for the first time in the UFC.

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena claims she made Amanda Nunes "relevant again" by beating her: "She’s probably really thankful for me"

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Julianna Pena says she made Amanda Nunes relevant again.

Bobby Green, Jared Gordon
Jared Gordon

Bobby Green rips Jared Gordon for snitching on himself that he had a concussion before Jim Miller fight: "What’s the matter with you?"

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Bobby Green has taken aim at his former opponent Jared Gordon.