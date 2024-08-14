Photo | Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya get custom shorts for UFC 305 title fight

By Harry Kettle - August 14, 2024

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya have both received custom shorts for their upcoming UFC 305 title showdown.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

On Saturday night, Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Israel Adesanya. The two men will collide after a long-running feud, with many fans excited to see how their styles mesh together. Of course, if ‘Stylebender’ wins, he’ll become a three-time UFC champion at 185 pounds.

RELATED: Robert Whittaker shares prediction for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 305

For du Plessis, this is all about proving himself as champion. He was able to capture the belt from Sean Strickland earlier this year but now, he has to defend it. While nobody really knows what direction the bout will go in, one thing is for sure – it promises to be a barnburner down under.

As we know, the UFC has been creating custom shorts for fighters over the course of the last few pay-per-view events. Ahead of UFC 305, they’ve done so for both of the main eventers.

du Plessis and Adesanya get custom shorts

Adesanya has lightning-themed trunks in a really intriguing change of pace. As for du Plessis, his will be themed around his homeland of South Africa.

We all know the negative connotations associated with this fight. It stems from a bizarre back and forth about their respective African origins, culminating in an explosive in-cage altercation.

Regardless of what you think about them personally, though, they are two of the best middleweight fighters in recent memory. Hopefully, they have the kind of fight that lives up to the hype.

Which of these two custom trunks are you most excited to see on Saturday night? Who do you believe is most likely to come out on top as the UFC middleweight champion? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

