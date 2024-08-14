Photo | Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya get custom shorts for UFC 305 title fight

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya have both received custom shorts for their upcoming UFC 305 title showdown.

On Saturday night, Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Israel Adesanya. The two men will collide after a long-running feud, with many fans excited to see how their styles mesh together. Of course, if ‘Stylebender’ wins, he’ll become a three-time UFC champion at 185 pounds.

For du Plessis, this is all about proving himself as champion. He was able to capture the belt from Sean Strickland earlier this year but now, he has to defend it. While nobody really knows what direction the bout will go in, one thing is for sure – it promises to be a barnburner down under.

As we know, the UFC has been creating custom shorts for fighters over the course of the last few pay-per-view events. Ahead of UFC 305, they’ve done so for both of the main eventers.