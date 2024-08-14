Michael Bisping reacts after Jake Paul states his intention to qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Boxing

By Harry Kettle - August 14, 2024

Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s desire to try and qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics in boxing.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul

As we know, Jake Paul has had a fascinating career in professional boxing up to this point. For the most part, he’s fought former MMA fighters and notable celebrity names. His next outing, however, will see him battle former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

There’s been a lot of criticism of him for that choice. Alas, he seems to be more than willing to step up and take the challenge – even if it doesn’t sit right ethically with many people.

RELATED: Jake Paul announces he plans on qualifying for 2028 Olympics for boxing

Recently, he suggested that he’d be interested in competing for Team USA in boxing at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The aforementioned Michael Bisping weighed in on that idea.

Bisping praises Paul

“Fair enough, the man wants to go and compete in the Olympics. And you know what? I’ve actually got a lot of respect for him,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Jake Paul is kind of doing it the opposite way around because he’s very famous, he’s had a lot of professional boxing fights, and he’s going to go to the amateurs. But the guy that just won the Olympic gold medal has actually had four professional boxing bouts, as well. Now, if Jake Paul were to win the Olympics, I mean, that would be incredible.

“And he would join the likes of the great Muhammad Ali, the GOAT George Foreman, Joe Frazier, Oscar De La Hoya, Lennox Lewis, Pernell Whitaker, Mark Breland, the list goes on and on. For Jake Paul, if you did go and fight in the Olympics, well, first of all, it wouldn’t be his promotion, would it? So he wouldn’t be able to cherry-pick opponents. He wouldn’t be able to take people that are way past their sell-by date, like Mike Tyson who’s 58 years old. … The last time Jake Paul fought somebody his own size and weight, we know that he lost.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you want to see it happen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Jake Paul Michael Bisping

