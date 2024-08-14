Michael Bisping reacts after Jake Paul states his intention to qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Boxing

Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s desire to try and qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics in boxing.

As we know, Jake Paul has had a fascinating career in professional boxing up to this point. For the most part, he’s fought former MMA fighters and notable celebrity names. His next outing, however, will see him battle former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

There’s been a lot of criticism of him for that choice. Alas, he seems to be more than willing to step up and take the challenge – even if it doesn’t sit right ethically with many people.

Recently, he suggested that he’d be interested in competing for Team USA in boxing at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The aforementioned Michael Bisping weighed in on that idea.