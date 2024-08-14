Nabil Anane takes on “Man of Steel” at ONE Friday Fights 81
The anticipation for ONE Friday Fights 81 just got even higher with the addition of the highly touted Nabil Anane to an already stacked lineup.
He is booked to square off against Myanmar’s Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash on September 27. This happens live in Asian primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
The 20-year-old prodigy’s next outing comes on the heels of his triumphant U.S. primetime debut earlier this month. In that bout, he delivered a stunning performance. Anane authored a decisive victory over former two-time ONE World Title challenger Felipe Lobo.
That victory extended his winning streak to four, establishing himself as a striker to watch in the division.
However, Anane’s path to further glory is anything but assured. Standing in his way is Soe Lin Oo. He’s a 32-year-old dynamo who has been on a tear under the ONE Friday Fights banner.
He has three consecutive knockouts to his credit on the promotion’s weekly series. In fact, “The Man of Steel” earned a six-figure contract and a spot on the main roster due to this.
With both men on the ascent, their clash promises to be a thrilling encounter as they each aim to disrupt the other’s rise.
Two more bouts confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 81
The Nabil Anane vs. Soe Lin Oo matchup is just one of the three additional matchups set to take place at ONE Friday Fights 81.
Also confirmed for the event is a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai encounter between Otis Waghorn and Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin.
Waghorn made a memorable promotional debut this past June. There, he delivered a knockout victory over Kongklai Sor Sommai.
Now, the British stalwart aims to continue his unbeaten streak by taking down another Thai star in Suakim.
However, the task will be far from easy as Suakim is a seasoned veteran with over 200 professional fights under his belt and is a former three-division Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion.
Moreover, the card plays host to a 133-pound catchweight Muay Thai duel between Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi and Suriyanlek Por Yenying.
These two warriors are eager to make their mark on the global stage, and their showdown promises to deliver an action-packed spectacle for fans.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship