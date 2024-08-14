Nabil Anane takes on “Man of Steel” at ONE Friday Fights 81

The anticipation for ONE Friday Fights 81 just got even higher with the addition of the highly touted Nabil Anane to an already stacked lineup.

He is booked to square off against Myanmar’s Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash on September 27. This happens live in Asian primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 20-year-old prodigy’s next outing comes on the heels of his triumphant U.S. primetime debut earlier this month. In that bout, he delivered a stunning performance. Anane authored a decisive victory over former two-time ONE World Title challenger Felipe Lobo.

That victory extended his winning streak to four, establishing himself as a striker to watch in the division.

However, Anane’s path to further glory is anything but assured. Standing in his way is Soe Lin Oo. He’s a 32-year-old dynamo who has been on a tear under the ONE Friday Fights banner.

He has three consecutive knockouts to his credit on the promotion’s weekly series. In fact, “The Man of Steel” earned a six-figure contract and a spot on the main roster due to this.

With both men on the ascent, their clash promises to be a thrilling encounter as they each aim to disrupt the other’s rise.