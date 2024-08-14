Nabil Anane takes on “Man of Steel” at ONE Friday Fights 81

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 14, 2024

The anticipation for ONE Friday Fights 81 just got even higher with the addition of the highly touted Nabil Anane to an already stacked lineup.

Nabil Anane

He is booked to square off against Myanmar’s Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash on September 27. This happens live in Asian primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 20-year-old prodigy’s next outing comes on the heels of his triumphant U.S. primetime debut earlier this month. In that bout, he delivered a stunning performance. Anane authored a decisive victory over former two-time ONE World Title challenger Felipe Lobo.

That victory extended his winning streak to four, establishing himself as a striker to watch in the division.

However, Anane’s path to further glory is anything but assured. Standing in his way is Soe Lin Oo. He’s a 32-year-old dynamo who has been on a tear under the ONE Friday Fights banner.

He has three consecutive knockouts to his credit on the promotion’s weekly series. In fact, “The Man of Steel” earned a six-figure contract and a spot on the main roster due to this.

With both men on the ascent, their clash promises to be a thrilling encounter as they each aim to disrupt the other’s rise.

Two more bouts confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 81

The Nabil Anane vs. Soe Lin Oo matchup is just one of the three additional matchups set to take place at ONE Friday Fights 81. 

Also confirmed for the event is a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai encounter between Otis Waghorn and Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin. 

Waghorn made a memorable promotional debut this past June. There, he delivered a knockout victory over Kongklai Sor Sommai. 

Now, the British stalwart aims to continue his unbeaten streak by taking down another Thai star in Suakim. 

However, the task will be far from easy as Suakim is a seasoned veteran with over 200 professional fights under his belt and is a former three-division Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion.

Moreover, the card plays host to a 133-pound catchweight Muay Thai duel between Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi and Suriyanlek Por Yenying.

These two warriors are eager to make their mark on the global stage, and their showdown promises to deliver an action-packed spectacle for fans.

jonathan haggerty and superlek

Superlek hires sports scientist to help with world title bid at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 13, 2024
Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks targeted by Lito Adiwang: “I want to be the one”

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 13, 2024

With no definite timetable for lineal king Joshua Pacio’s return from an ACL injury, Lito Adiwang hopes to get a shot at the ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Title recently captured by Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video earlier this month.

Adriano-Moraes
Danny Kingad

Adriano Moraes guns for redemption against Danny Kingad at ONE 169

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 12, 2024

Adriano Moraes embarks on a journey of redemption that will bring him face-to-face with a familiar adversary. 

Sean Climaco
ONE Championship

Sean Climaco eager to earn career validation at ONE 168: “This is where I want to be”

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 12, 2024

Sean Climaco seeks to prove he’s more than just a flash in the pan. 

Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Lil' bro reminds fans that Jonathan Haggerty's "got that dog in him"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 12, 2024

Freddie Haggerty exudes confidence that older brother Jonathan Haggerty will emerge triumphant in his next assignment. 

Angela Lee

Former ONE Championship star Angela Lee reveals that she considered UFC move

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024
Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio fires back at Jarred Brooks: “I’m not going anywhere”

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 8, 2024

Joshua Pacio assures Jarred Brooks that they will revisit their heated rivalry once he gets cleared to compete. 

Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks fires shots at Joshua Pacio, Demetrious Johnson after interim world title win

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2024

Jarred Brooks wasted no time focusing his attention on a shortlist of elite targets. 

jonathan haggerty and superlek
ONE Championship

Superlek gunning for Jonathan Haggerty's gold: "I want his belt"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2024

Superlek Kiatmoo9 may be facing a monumental task in his next outing, but that does not diminish his confidence in the slightest. 

Mayssa Bastos
ONE Championship

Mayssa Bastos affirms that “it feels great” to finally capture ONE World Title

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2024

Mayssa Bastos is still on cloud nine after capturing the ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title. 