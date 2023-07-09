Dricus Du Plessis vows to KO “clown” Israel Adesanya in upcoming title fight: “I’ll manhandle him”

By Fernando Quiles - July 9, 2023

Dricus du Plessis believes he will decimate UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

On the UFC 290 card this past Saturday (July 8), Dricus du Plessis took on former UFC 185-pound titleholder Robert Whittaker. While du Plessis was an underdog going into this pivotal middleweight bout, he shined bright with a second-round TKO victory. du Plessis has now punched his ticket for a shot at the UFC Middleweight Championship.

After du Plessis defeated Whittaker, Israel Adesanya entered the Octagon. Both Dricus du Plessis and Adesanya got quite confrontational during their staredown, which was to be expected. The two have been trading barbs for months.

Dricus Du Plessis Disses Israel Adesanya Post-UFC 290

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter interviewed du Plessis once his night of action was over. The next middleweight title challenger said he’d rather enjoy the fruits of his labor than entertain Adesanya’s antics.

“For right now, Robert Whittaker, he’s such a respectful guy and such a respected warrior,” du Plessis said. “That guy deserves all the respect in the world, and tonight I’m going to celebrate beating the great Robert Whittaker. I don’t even really need to think about that clown Israel Adesanya.”

RELATED: DANA WHITE REACTS TO THE “RACIAL UNDERTONES” DURING THE ISRAEL ADESANYA AND DRICUS DU PLESSIS CONFRONTATION AT UFC 290: “I COULD CARE LESS”

Dricus du Plessis then reminded Israel Adesanya that he struggled at times in his rematch with Whittaker. He doesn’t think their performances can be compared.

“Look at your last fight with Whittaker and look at mine, and you’ll see who’s the best,” du Plessis said.

Along with his TSN interview, du Plessis also let media members know how he plans to finish his fight with Israel Adesanya.

“I’ll knock him out,” du Plessis said. “If I get my hands on him, it’s not even a fight. I’ll manhandle him.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

