Dricus Du Plessis vows to KO “clown” Israel Adesanya in upcoming title fight: “I’ll manhandle him”

Dricus Du Plessis Disses Israel Adesanya Post-UFC 290

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter interviewed du Plessis once his night of action was over. The next middleweight title challenger said he’d rather enjoy the fruits of his labor than entertain Adesanya’s antics.

Dricus du Plessis is more focused on celebrating a win over a legend like Robert Whittaker than he is looking ahead to facing "clown" Israel Adesanya. Full interview: https://t.co/YQQU9RFg8z pic.twitter.com/okKzSQhnaD — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 9, 2023

“For right now, Robert Whittaker, he’s such a respectful guy and such a respected warrior,” du Plessis said. “That guy deserves all the respect in the world, and tonight I’m going to celebrate beating the great Robert Whittaker. I don’t even really need to think about that clown Israel Adesanya.”

RELATED: DANA WHITE REACTS TO THE “RACIAL UNDERTONES” DURING THE ISRAEL ADESANYA AND DRICUS DU PLESSIS CONFRONTATION AT UFC 290: “I COULD CARE LESS”

Dricus du Plessis then reminded Israel Adesanya that he struggled at times in his rematch with Whittaker. He doesn’t think their performances can be compared.

“Look at your last fight with Whittaker and look at mine, and you’ll see who’s the best,” du Plessis said.

Along with his TSN interview, du Plessis also let media members know how he plans to finish his fight with Israel Adesanya.

Dricus du Plessis on Israel Adesanya: "I'll knock him out… If I get my hands on him, it's not even a fight. I'll manhandle him" #UFC290 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) July 9, 2023

“I’ll knock him out,” du Plessis said. “If I get my hands on him, it’s not even a fight. I’ll manhandle him.”