Dana White reacts to Alexandre Pantoja defeating Brandon Moreno for the flyweight title at UFC 290: “It was so good and so close”

By Fernando Quiles - July 9, 2023

Dana White is in awe of the UFC 290 co-main event between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Moreno.

Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Moreno

Pantoja challenged Moreno for the UFC Flyweight Championship on July 8. The two traded leather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fans in attendance certainly got their money’s worth. The title fight went the distance and Alexandre Pantoja emerged victorious via split decision.

Dana White Thrilled With Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Moreno

After the fight, UFC President Dana White heaped praise on both Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Moreno (via Aaron Bronsteter).

“I don’t think there’s anyone on earth who wouldn’t want to see that fight again,” White said. “It was so good and so close.”

RELATED: UFC 290 RESULTS: ALEXANDRE PANTOJA DEFEATS BRANDON MORENO (HIGHLIGHTS)

Alexandre Pantoja has extended his winning streak to four. This was Pantoja’s first UFC title fight and he made the most of it. Judges Derek Cleary and Junichiro Kamijo scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Pantoja, overruling Ben Cartlidge’s highly criticized 49-46 score total for Brandon Moreno.

This is the second time Moreno has lost the UFC Flyweight Championship. His pro MMA record now falls to 21-7-2, while Pantoja’s record improves to 26-5. While it’s too early to tell what’s next for both fighters, the UFC boss certainly doesn’t appear to be opposed to seeing another bout between the two.

Many are wondering if Alexandre Pantoja simply has Brandon Moreno’s number. Pantoja now has two pro victories over Moreno. The score is 3-0 if you count Pantoja’s submission win over Moreno on “The Ultimate Fighter.”

If these two clash again, it’ll be interesting to see if Moreno can finally get over the hump and defeat Pantoja. Fight fans recently saw Israel Adesanya finally get the better of Alex Pereira after the Brazilian seemingly had “The Last Stylebender’s” number.

Regardless of what happens next, Pantoja and Moreno deserve some rest right now.

