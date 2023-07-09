Watch | Alex Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria have tense confrontation at UFC 290: “You’re too short, boy”

By Fernando Quiles - July 9, 2023

The competitive nature was in full force when Alex Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria had a staredown following UFC 290.

Ilia Topuria and Alex Volkanovski

Volkanovski collided with Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC 290. This was a featherweight title unification clash. In the end, Volkanovski once again showcased why he is the UFC’s best 145-pounder. Alex Volkanovski earned a third-round TKO finish after rocking Rodriguez on the feet, taking him down, and unleashing ground-and-pound.

Alex Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria Exchange Words

After Alex Volkanovski left the Octagon, he engaged in a staredown with Ilia Topuria. At one point, Topuria told Volkanovski, “You’re too short, boy.”

Many speculated that if Volkanovski could walk out of the Rodriguez fight unscathed, and with a win, then he’d have a good chance at a rematch with UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev in October. That fight isn’t likely to happen on that date, however, as Alex Volkanovski revealed he’ll likely need surgery to fix an arm issue.

RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA DOWN FOR AUSTRALIA SHOWDOWN WITH ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI: “NO F*CKING PROBLEM!”

Ilia Topuria has been surging in the featherweight division. He has a perfect pro MMA record of 14-0. Topuria went the distance for just the second time in his career against Josh Emmett last month. It was a heavily praised performance for Ilia Topuria, and one that may have earned him a title opportunity.

The issue now becomes Volkanovski’s injury. The UFC has no problems making interim title fights and depending on how long Alex Volkanovski is out of action for, we could see another. With the lack of fresh challengers at the top of the heap for Volkanovski, perhaps the UFC brass will let Topuria wait. It’s all speculation at this stage.

One thing’s for certain after UFC 290 and it’s that until proven otherwise, Alex Volkanovski remains the gold standard of the featherweight division.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Dana White, UFC

Dana White reacts to footage of Jon Jones taking shots while in Las Vegas

Jeffrey Walter - July 9, 2023
Dricus du Plessis

Dana White reacts to the "racial undertones" during the Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis confrontation at UFC 290: "I could care less"

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

Dana White has shared his thoughts on the “racial undertones” that occurred during the Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis confrontation at UFC 290.

Dricus Du Plessis UFC 290
UFC

UFC 290 Bonus Report: Dricus Du Plessis one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 290 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez.

Alex Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez, UFC 290, Results, UFC
UFC

Pros react after Alex Volkanovski TKO's Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 290 event was headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

UFC 290 Results: Alex Volkanovski TKO's Yair Rodriguez (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 290 results, including the main event title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 290, UFC

Pros react after Dricus Du Plessis TKO's Robert Whittaker at UFC 290

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023
Dricus Du Plessis and Robert Whittaker and UFC 290
Robert Whittaker

UFC 290 Results: Dricus Du Plessis TKO's Robert Whittaker (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 290 results, including the middleweight matchup between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis.

Dan Hooker, Jalin Turner, UFC 290, Results, UFC
Jalin Turner

UFC 290 Results: Dan Hooker defeats Jalin Turner in a thrilling war (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 290 results, including the lightweight matchup between Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner.

Bo Nickal, Val Woodburn, UFC 290, UFC
UFC

Pros react after Bo Nickal earns another first-round finish at UFC 290

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 290 pay-per-view main card was kicked off by a middleweight matchup between Bo Nickal and Val Woodburn.

Bo Nickal, UFC 290, UFC, Results
UFC

UFC 290 Results: Bo Nickal TKO's Val Woodburn in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 290 results, including the middleweight matchup between Bo Nickal and Val Woodburn.