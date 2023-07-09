Watch | Alex Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria have tense confrontation at UFC 290: “You’re too short, boy”

Alex Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria Exchange Words

After Alex Volkanovski left the Octagon, he engaged in a staredown with Ilia Topuria. At one point, Topuria told Volkanovski, “You’re too short, boy.”

Alex Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria went face to face following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 290 main event 🔥 #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/Ioy6LsNDE0 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) July 9, 2023

Many speculated that if Volkanovski could walk out of the Rodriguez fight unscathed, and with a win, then he’d have a good chance at a rematch with UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev in October. That fight isn’t likely to happen on that date, however, as Alex Volkanovski revealed he’ll likely need surgery to fix an arm issue.

Ilia Topuria has been surging in the featherweight division. He has a perfect pro MMA record of 14-0. Topuria went the distance for just the second time in his career against Josh Emmett last month. It was a heavily praised performance for Ilia Topuria, and one that may have earned him a title opportunity.

The issue now becomes Volkanovski’s injury. The UFC has no problems making interim title fights and depending on how long Alex Volkanovski is out of action for, we could see another. With the lack of fresh challengers at the top of the heap for Volkanovski, perhaps the UFC brass will let Topuria wait. It’s all speculation at this stage.

One thing’s for certain after UFC 290 and it’s that until proven otherwise, Alex Volkanovski remains the gold standard of the featherweight division.