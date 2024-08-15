Dricus du Plessis reacts after former opponent Darren Till sends advice to Israel Adesanya: “Why didn’t you do anything about it?”

By Harry Kettle - August 15, 2024

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has reacted to former foe Darren Till offering Israel Adesanya some advice.

Darren Till

As we know, Dricus du Plessis will defend the UFC middleweight championship against Israel Adesanya this weekend. It’s set to be a fascinating battle between two men who, in more ways than one, have quite the rivalry.

Recently, Darren Till has been quite outspoken on the contest. In addition to taking a shot at Adesanya, he also provided him with some advice on how he could beat du Plessis. The Liverpudlian fought and lost to Dricus in his final UFC fight.

RELATED: Darren Till takes aim at Israel Adesanya for his comments about Dricus Du Plessis being privileged: “Shut the f**k up Izzy!”

Now, du Plessis has responded to Till.

du Plessis responds to Till/Adesanya drama

“I did hit him hard and he seemed to forget — he said he beat me after two rounds?” du Plessis told mainevent. “I think after the first round the striking was 61 strikes for me and zero to him. Then the second round he had a good round until I took him down and the third round I just out-struck him and took him down, finished him.

“I appreciate it,” he continued. “Darren Till is trying other — I know he got taken down by a boxer in a boxing ring so I’m assuming he’s trying different career paths like coaching. Let’s see how that goes. He should probably mention that trying to defend a takedown or your neck because, you know, he didn’t. Obviously, he knows now what it does, but what’s the guy saying? It was ridiculous.”

“If you saw it that good, why didn’t you do anything about it? Easy as that,” du Plessis said.

Quotes via MMA Mania

Who do you side with in this debate? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Darren Till Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Aljamain Sterling, Sean Strickland

Aljamain Sterling speaks up after Sean Strickland accuses his manager of sexual misconduct

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024
Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares violent intentions for Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305: "I’m just prepared to kill this guy"

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2024

Israel Adesanya has violent intentions for his UFC 305 main event against Dricus Du Plessis, as he looks to become a three-time middleweight champion.

Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White
Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya unloads on Dana White in heated rant: "When a guy slaps his wife in public..."

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2024

Oscar De La Hoya has taken aim at UFC CEO Dana White in a heated rant.

Kai Kara-France, Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev

Kai Kara-France tears down Muhammad Mokaev after UFC release: “You’re in the wrong sport!”

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France believes Muhammad Mokaev got what he deserved after recently being cut by the promotion.

Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya frustrated by the UFC's attempt to erase Francis Ngannou from their history: "It's silly!"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

It appears that former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is unhappy with the UFC’s erasure of Francis Ngannou.

Dana White vows to bring UFC to South Africa if Dricus du Plessis defeats Israel Adesanya: "Obviously we'll do it"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024
ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor's UFC return being delayed: "The sport will move on and thrive without you"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is seemingly moving on from Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White completely shoots down Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul boxing match: "He calls people out for attention"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

It’s safe to say that Dana White won’t be allowing UFC champion Alex Pereira to face Jake Paul.

Sean Strickland, Tiki Ghosn, Dana White
UFC

Sean Strickland accuses MMA manager Tiki Ghosn of misconduct with multiple women: “Worse than I thought”

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is going to bat for victims of alleged misconduct by well-renowned MMA manager Tiki Ghosn.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya puts Alex Pereira's fans on blast: "They're still coping"

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has no remaining bad blood with Alex Pereira, but his fans are another story entirely.