Dricus du Plessis reacts after former opponent Darren Till sends advice to Israel Adesanya: “Why didn’t you do anything about it?”

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has reacted to former foe Darren Till offering Israel Adesanya some advice. As we know, Dricus du Plessis will defend the UFC middleweight championship against Israel Adesanya this weekend. It’s set to be a fascinating battle between two men who, in more ways than one, have quite the rivalry. Recently, Darren Till has been quite outspoken on the contest. In addition to taking a shot at Adesanya, he also provided him with some advice on how he could beat du Plessis. The Liverpudlian fought and lost to Dricus in his final UFC fight. RELATED: Darren Till takes aim at Israel Adesanya for his comments about Dricus Du Plessis being privileged: “Shut the f**k up Izzy!” Now, du Plessis has responded to Till. Got some advice for Izzy on how to fight DDP on Saturday.

Lots of feints… he reacts to them so much and throws from the hills. Then you can step back. Have a look and either for for the punch combo or knee maybe a kick.

Ur a high level striker so u know what am on about.… — DT (@darrentill2) August 13, 2024

du Plessis responds to Till/Adesanya drama

“I did hit him hard and he seemed to forget — he said he beat me after two rounds?” du Plessis told mainevent. “I think after the first round the striking was 61 strikes for me and zero to him. Then the second round he had a good round until I took him down and the third round I just out-struck him and took him down, finished him.

“I appreciate it,” he continued. “Darren Till is trying other — I know he got taken down by a boxer in a boxing ring so I’m assuming he’s trying different career paths like coaching. Let’s see how that goes. He should probably mention that trying to defend a takedown or your neck because, you know, he didn’t. Obviously, he knows now what it does, but what’s the guy saying? It was ridiculous.”

“If you saw it that good, why didn’t you do anything about it? Easy as that,” du Plessis said.

Quotes via MMA Mania

Who do you side with in this debate? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!