UFC CEO Dana White explains why Paddy Pimblett reminds him of a young Conor McGregor: “They just keep sticking it to everybody”
UFC CEO Dana White has explained why Paddy Pimblett genuinely reminds him of a young Conor McGregor.
As we know, Paddy Pimblett is a star on the rise in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While everyone continues to wait for him to falter, he’s only getting better. Of course, nobody knows just how far he can go, but that’s part of the fun.
RELATED: Paddy Pimblett rejects Conor McGregor’s suggestion that UFC 304 isn’t a great card
Someone else who was quick to rise up through the ranks was Conor McGregor. The Irish sensation was able to put together an incredible run that eventually saw him become a two-weight world champion in the promotion.
In a recent interview, Dana White explained the similarities he sees between both men.
.@danawhite on how Paddy Pimblett reminds him of a young Conor McGregor. pic.twitter.com/XQ4HQ1LEPy
— Jim Rome (@jimrome) August 13, 2024
White compares Pimblett to McGregor
“He reminds me of Conor when Conor first started,” White said during an interview with Jim Rome. “Because everybody said, ‘Oh, Conor’s not that good, all the hype, and this and that,’ and they just keep sticking it to everybody every time they fight.
“Paddy is one of those guys – everybody keeps doubting him, everybody keeps saying he’s not good. People keep calling him out and wanting to fight him. Then to go in and do what he did to Bobby Green, it’s hard to say that Paddy isn’t the real deal. He’s fun, he’s entertaining, and he’s a tough kid.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Many fans and pundits don’t believe ‘The Baddy’ can go on to compete for a world title. Of course, that’s exactly the kind of line he’ll use to motivate himself even further.
Do you believe we will see Paddy Pimblett reach a level that is anywhere near Conor McGregor? Will he ever fight for a world championship in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor Dana White Paddy Pimblett UFC