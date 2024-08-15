Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes may renew rivalry in BJJ

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes — two of the biggest names in ONE Championship’s flyweight MMA division — are set to compete in the World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2024.

Taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from August 29 to 31, the event will see the pair suit up in gi for the Master 2 featherweight category.

For Johnson, this tournament marks a significant milestone as he debuts as a black belt.

“Mighty Mouse” earned this rank in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu last May, bestowed upon him by Bibiano Fernandes and Yan McCane.

Moraes, on the other hand, is no stranger to the highest level of “the gentle art.” He received his black belt in March 2015 under the guidance of Ataide Junior and Erick Medeiros.

With both men figuring in the same bracket, there’s a chance that they could reignite their heated rivalry. The two shared the Circle three times in ONE.

Moraes drew first blood in April 2021. There, he pulled off the upset by knocking out Johnson to keep his grip on the ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship.

But the tide turned in their second meeting over a year later. Johnson dethroned Moraes in the same fashion to snatch the throne atop the weight class.

The American MMA icon then solidified his superiority in their May 2023 trilogy bout, outclassing his Brazilian arch-nemesis over five rounds to retain the belt.