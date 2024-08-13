Darren Till takes aim at Israel Adesanya for his comments about Dricus Du Plessis being privileged: “Shut the f**k up Izzy!”
Former UFC fighter Darren Till has taken a shot at Israel Adesanya for claiming that his rival Dricus du Plessis is privileged.
This weekend, Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Israel Adesanya. In the eyes of many, this is set to be the toughest test of his career thus far. As we know, the two have also been involved in a bitter feud for quite some time now.
Recently, Adesanya made quite a startling remark regarding the champion.
“He’ll never understand that because he lives behind the f*cking gates of his privileged life in South Africa, and he’s able to do that there. So someone like Francis, who had to cross the desert to go overseas to go train – if you know Francis’ story, you can’t call him not a real African champion because he didn’t train in Africa. Like, bro – are you f*cking kidding? The guy got sent back out to the desert six, seven times to go die, and he survived.”
The aforementioned Darren Till decided to weigh in on the matter.
I think Izzy is talking way 2 much about like personal lives…
Use are both gonna fight in the octagon and it’s not gonna really matter all of this the best man is gonna win…
Basically. Shut the fuck up Izzy. 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/3C78PVEzxd
— DT (@darrentill2) August 13, 2024
Till questions Adesanya
For those who remember, Till competed against du Plessis and lost to him in his final UFC appearance. He also teased a showdown with Adesanya on multiple occasions, but it never quite came to fruition.
Do you agree with Darren Till? Who are you backing to win the UFC 305 main event – Dricus du Plessis or Israel Adesanya? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
