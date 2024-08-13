Darren Till takes aim at Israel Adesanya for his comments about Dricus Du Plessis being privileged: “Shut the f**k up Izzy!”

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has taken a shot at Israel Adesanya for claiming that his rival Dricus du Plessis is privileged.

This weekend, Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Israel Adesanya. In the eyes of many, this is set to be the toughest test of his career thus far. As we know, the two have also been involved in a bitter feud for quite some time now.

Recently, Adesanya made quite a startling remark regarding the champion.

“He’ll never understand that because he lives behind the f*cking gates of his privileged life in South Africa, and he’s able to do that there. So someone like Francis, who had to cross the desert to go overseas to go train – if you know Francis’ story, you can’t call him not a real African champion because he didn’t train in Africa. Like, bro – are you f*cking kidding? The guy got sent back out to the desert six, seven times to go die, and he survived.”

The aforementioned Darren Till decided to weigh in on the matter.