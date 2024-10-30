Dricus du Plessis picks a side in Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland title shot debate

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis addressed the ongoing debate surrounding who should get the next title shot after a wild night at UFC 308.

Khamzat Chimaev defeated former titleholder Robert Whittaker by first-round submission in the UFC 308 co-main event last weekend. Chimaev, who is now 2-0 in his middleweight tenure, is on the cusp of getting his shot at UFC gold after a roller coaster last few years.

Sean Strickland, who hasn’t fought since a win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302, is also in the mix. Strickland lost to du Plessis by split decision at UFC 297 in January.

Strickland has remained adamant about waiting for a title shot instead of fighting another top contender. But, his hiatus might not be worth the wait after du Plessis’s latest comments after UFC 308.