Dricus du Plessis picks a side in Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland title shot debate

By Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis addressed the ongoing debate surrounding who should get the next title shot after a wild night at UFC 308.

Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland

Khamzat Chimaev defeated former titleholder Robert Whittaker by first-round submission in the UFC 308 co-main event last weekend. Chimaev, who is now 2-0 in his middleweight tenure, is on the cusp of getting his shot at UFC gold after a roller coaster last few years.

Sean Strickland, who hasn’t fought since a win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302, is also in the mix. Strickland lost to du Plessis by split decision at UFC 297 in January.

Strickland has remained adamant about waiting for a title shot instead of fighting another top contender. But, his hiatus might not be worth the wait after du Plessis’s latest comments after UFC 308.

Dricus du Plessis eyes Khamzat Chimaev next over “Boring” Sean Strickland

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, du Plessis said Chimaev deserves the next title shot over a Strickland rematch.

“I completely welcome the Strickland rematch, I’d love to get that finish because for Sean, he needs a win back. I need a finish,” du Plessis said. “He doesn’t mind fighting boring fights like most of his fights. That’s why he has seven or eight decision wins. For me, I want to fight a guy like Khamzat to throw down. Not going to jab for five rounds…

“It was a close fight, but there was no doubt in my mind that I won that fight…Strickland just beat Paulo Costa in a very boring fight, once again right after our fight,” du Plessis continued. “Whether it was close or not, it’s still a loss. Khamzat, they’ve hyped up this guy for so long…he hasn’t lost, but the fight cancelations and him being sick, sometimes that’s out of our control. But he was the first guy to ever submit Rob, and he did it in the first round, and that warrants him jumping the gun on Sean Strickland for me. Personally, that’s a fight I’d rather want. Because that’s a fight the people want, more fans want, and I believe Khamzat is the next best guy.”

As of this writing, Strickland nor Chimaev have responded to du Plessis’s comments.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev Sean Strickland UFC

Related

BMF Championship

Dana White ponders decision to leave BMF title out of Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway fight at UFC 308

Fernando Quiles - October 30, 2024
Carla Esparza
UFC

No return plans for Carla Esparza following UFC 307 loss to Tecia Pennington: "I'm good with how I left things"

Fernando Quiles - October 30, 2024

Carla Esparza has no plan to end her retirement due to a controversial decision.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Joe Rogan thinks 'scary motherf*****' Khamzat Chimaev 'might be the guy' at middleweight

Fernando Quiles - October 30, 2024

, hJoe Rogan is in awe of Khamzat Chimaev’s quick and dominant submission win over Robert Whittaker.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Dana White reveals talks are ongoing for UFC event in Spain next year

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2024

UFC president Dana White has claimed that talks are ongoing for the promotion to host an event in Spain next year.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman claims BMF title was made because of him back in 2019

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2024

UFC star Kamaru Usman has claimed that the BMF title was actually made because of him back in 2019.

Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno set to receive custom shorts for UFC Edmonton return

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2024
Aljamain Sterling
Movsar Evloev

Aljamain Sterling believes he will shock the world against Movsar Evloev at UFC 310

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2024

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling believes he can shock the world against Movsar Evloev at UFC 310 later this year.

Ben Askren, Dana White
Dana White

Ben Askren scorches Dana White for "Weird personality trait" amidst Francis Ngannou feud

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2024

Former UFC star Ben Askren sees striking parallels between his past feud with Dana White and what Francis Ngannou has experienced since departing the promotion.

Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Jamahal Hill blasts Magomed Ankalaev for "boring" fight at UFC 308: "That performance sucked"

Cole Shelton - October 29, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was not happy with Magomed Ankalaev’s performance at UFC 308.

Robelis Despaigne
UFC

UFC reportedly parts ways with Robelis Despaigne among others in recent roster purge

Josh Evanoff - October 29, 2024

The UFC has reportedly parted ways with several fighters, including heavyweight Robelis Despaigne.