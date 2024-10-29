UFC champion Dricus du Plessis expresses interest in fighting Khamzat Chimaev next: “I can’t wait to take your 0”

By Harry Kettle - October 29, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has expressed an interest in facing off against top challenger Khamzat Chimaev.

Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev

Over the course of the last few years, Dricus du Plessis has firmly established himself as the best middleweight in the world. He’s done so by defeating some incredibly high level opponents, including Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. The expectation, after his win over the latter, was that he’d battle Strickland in a rematch.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo says Khamzat Chimaev is clear number one contender for UFC middleweight title: “Give him that damn title shot”

However, it seems as if that could all change. The reason for that is simple: Khamzat Chimaev. The man known as ‘Borz’ submitted Robert Whittaker in convincing fashion last weekend at UFC 308, cementing himself as a legitimate contender at 155 pounds.

Based on the following tweet, it seems as if du Plessis took notice of that performance – and he isn’t about to run away from a challenge.

du Plessis wants Chimaev

“Feel really sorry for Rob he looked super ready but this is the fight game. Well done on a good performance Khamzat. That being said I can’t wait to take your 0.”

Sean Strickland has made it clear that he believes he should be the next one up for a title opportunity. Either way, though, the UFC can’t really go wrong. Dricus du Plessis is an all-action fighter and regardless of who you put him up against, he’s going to go out there and put on a real show for the masses.

Who do you believe should get the opportunity to face Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship next? Is this the strongest that the middleweight division has ever been and if so, why do you believe that is? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Jon Jones

UFC Edmonton to feature two rule changes including legalized 12-6 elbows

Harry Kettle - October 29, 2024
Sergei Pavlovich, Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Sergey Pavlovich

REPORT | Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik booked for UFC's return to Saudi Arabia

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

A Top 10 UFC heavyweight showdown between Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik is reportedly set for the promotion’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC 308
Khamzat Chimaev

What's next for the stars of UFC 308?

Cole Shelton - October 28, 2024

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai on Saturday for a solid UFC 308 fight card.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives cousin Umar powerful advice regarding UFC title shot controversy: "Islam and I..."

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov went through a similar delayed coronation to a world title shot as his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov now traverses.

Chael Sonnen, Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev, Robert Whittaker
Khamzat Chimaev

Chael Sonnen shares "Nasty" text Sean Strickland sent him immediately after Khamzat Chimaev's win at UFC 308

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland sent a scathing message to Chael Sonnen aimed at UFC 308 winner Khamzat Chimaev immediately after his No. 1 contender fight.

Aljamain Sterling, Ilia Topuria

Aljamain Sterling confident he can neutralize Ilia Topuria's offense in future fight: "I'm making it a grappling match"

Josh Evanoff - October 28, 2024
Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski is still eyeing an early 2025 rematch against Ilia Topuria: "I've got one last crack at the title"

Josh Evanoff - October 28, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is ready for a rematch with Ilia Topuria.

Lerone Murphy
UFC

Lerone Murphy rips fellow UK UFC star after recent taunts following UFC 308 win: "Leave me alone!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

Undefeated UFC featherweight contender Lerone Murphy used his UFC 308 performance to hit back at one of his biggest fighting detractors.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor hints at potential retirement in deleted tweet: "Good bye"

Cole Shelton - October 28, 2024

Conor McGregor hinted at retirement in a since-deleted tweet.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Sean O’Malley makes case for Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria: "You can't tell me that isn't a fight you would want to see"

Fernando Quiles - October 28, 2024

If Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria is eventually booked, count Sean O’Malley in.