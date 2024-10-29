UFC champion Dricus du Plessis expresses interest in fighting Khamzat Chimaev next: “I can’t wait to take your 0”
UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has expressed an interest in facing off against top challenger Khamzat Chimaev.
Over the course of the last few years, Dricus du Plessis has firmly established himself as the best middleweight in the world. He’s done so by defeating some incredibly high level opponents, including Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. The expectation, after his win over the latter, was that he’d battle Strickland in a rematch.
RELATED: Henry Cejudo says Khamzat Chimaev is clear number one contender for UFC middleweight title: “Give him that damn title shot”
However, it seems as if that could all change. The reason for that is simple: Khamzat Chimaev. The man known as ‘Borz’ submitted Robert Whittaker in convincing fashion last weekend at UFC 308, cementing himself as a legitimate contender at 155 pounds.
Based on the following tweet, it seems as if du Plessis took notice of that performance – and he isn’t about to run away from a challenge.
Feel really sorry for Rob he looked super ready but this is the fight game well done on a good performance Khamzat
That being said I can’t wait to take your 0
— Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) October 27, 2024
du Plessis wants Chimaev
“Feel really sorry for Rob he looked super ready but this is the fight game. Well done on a good performance Khamzat. That being said I can’t wait to take your 0.”
Sean Strickland has made it clear that he believes he should be the next one up for a title opportunity. Either way, though, the UFC can’t really go wrong. Dricus du Plessis is an all-action fighter and regardless of who you put him up against, he’s going to go out there and put on a real show for the masses.
Who do you believe should get the opportunity to face Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship next? Is this the strongest that the middleweight division has ever been and if so, why do you believe that is? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!