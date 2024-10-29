UFC champion Dricus du Plessis expresses interest in fighting Khamzat Chimaev next: “I can’t wait to take your 0”

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has expressed an interest in facing off against top challenger Khamzat Chimaev.

Over the course of the last few years, Dricus du Plessis has firmly established himself as the best middleweight in the world. He’s done so by defeating some incredibly high level opponents, including Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. The expectation, after his win over the latter, was that he’d battle Strickland in a rematch.

However, it seems as if that could all change. The reason for that is simple: Khamzat Chimaev. The man known as ‘Borz’ submitted Robert Whittaker in convincing fashion last weekend at UFC 308, cementing himself as a legitimate contender at 155 pounds.

Based on the following tweet, it seems as if du Plessis took notice of that performance – and he isn’t about to run away from a challenge.