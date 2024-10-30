Daniel Cormier reacts to Derrick Lewis calling him a “Piece of s***” in UFC Edmonton media day rant

Daniel Cormier responds to Derrick Lewis: “We already fought. It’s settled!”

Cormier then responded to Lewis by phone on The Ariel Helwani Show.

“I haven’t seen him for a while, but I was pretty hard on him about retiring because he had lost a couple of fights, and I was kind of telling the truth,” Cormier said. “And he seemed mad at me, but I haven’t seen him. But I’m going to see him this weekend and kind of ask him ‘Yo, are you mad at me?’…

“There’s a little underlying, maybe, it sounds like it might be a little underlying. He might be a little pissed at me, maybe. Because of the way talked about him,” Cormier continued on Lewis. “I don’t remember what fight it was, where he didn’t look great. But then he knocked the last guy out and I was like well, I’m glad he’s back! So I don’t know. My opinions go with their performances and maybe that’s what it is. But in terms of anything else, Derrick and I don’t really have many things that we do together outside of the Popeyes thing, and then our fight. But it’s like we can’t be mad at each other, we already fought. It’s settled! He’s making big money now, constantly. We put him in an area, and he’s staying there, and I’m happy for him. I don’t know what it is though, I really don’t know what it is. I need to see his face, see if he’s laughing, if he’s joking, how he’s looking, and how he looks to see if he’s really mad at me.”

Cormier, last year, said Lewis was “done at the top” of the division after losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa. He’s since bounced back with wins in two of his last three fights.

Cormier will be on the call this weekend at UFC Edmonton for Lewis’s fight. While it’s uncertain whether or not Lewis was joking in his remarks, things seem tense between the two sides.