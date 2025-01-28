Dricus du Plessis explains why Islam Makhachev super fight would be ‘easy payday’ for him

Dricus du Plessis doesn’t see Islam Makhachev giving him much of a problem if they ever share the Octagon.

Both du Plessis and Makhachev currently hold UFC gold. The middleweight title belongs to du Plessis, and he will look to have a second successful defense when he meets Sean Strickland in a rematch on February 8th. As for Makhachev, he recently made history by setting a new record for the most successful UFC Lightweight Championship defenses when he submitted Renato Moicano.

There has been much chatter from Makhachev’s camp about moving up to welterweight in hopes of becoming a “champ-champ,” but an eventual move to 185 pounds has also been teased.

