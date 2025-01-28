BKFC President David Feldman reveals contract statuses of Jeremy Stephens and Ben Rothwell following KnuckleMania V
BKFC President David Feldman has provided an update on the contract situations of Jeremy Stephens and Ben Rothwell.
Stephens and Rothwell both had massive victories at this past Saturday’s BKFC: KnuckleMania V event in Philadelphia. “Lil Heathen” shared the ring with Eddie Alvarez in the main event, while Rothwell challenged Mick Terrill for the BKFC Heavyweight Championship. Stephens scored a third-round TKO finish over Alvarez, while Rothwell knocked out Terrill in just 36 seconds to win his first major world championship.
While Stephens and Rothwell both emerged as big stars for BKFC, the two revealed that they were free agents.
David Feldman Responds to Jeremy Stephens
Jeremy Stephens was far more fired up over his situation with BKFC than Ben Rothwell was when discussing his contract status. Stephens shared his belief that the promotion was against him going into his fight with Eddie Alvarez.
Appearing on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” David Feldman denied being against “Lil Heathen” and said the former UFC star has forgotten about what BKFC has done for him.
“Coming off a victory like that, he’s looking back and saying, ‘Maybe I should’ve got more money,’ but I love the fighters,” Feldman said. “As you know, I always take care of the fighters, but some fighters do forget conversations, they forget where they were, they forget things that you’ve said and done for them. It’s one of those cases.”
Contract Statuses Confirmed
Helwani then asked Feldman if Stephens is indeed a free agent. The BKFC boss killed two birds with one stone by also giving an update on Ben Rothwell’s contract.
“Yeah, he is a free agent,” Feldman said. “We’re gonna work on that this week with his management team, but he is a free agent. I know you also talked to Ben and I know you’re probably about to ask me. We have a verbal deal and we’ve had a deal and we just said we’re gonna tie it up after the fight. Look, I think his management team is gonna be ethical about this and honor our deal. It’s an increase for Ben, he’s gonna make more money, which is obviously why he does this and he won the championship. So, I don’t think that’s any issue there at all.”
We’ll keep you posted on the futures of Jeremy Stephens and Ben Rothwell in the coming weeks and months.
