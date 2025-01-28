BKFC President David Feldman reveals contract statuses of Jeremy Stephens and Ben Rothwell following KnuckleMania V

By Fernando Quiles - January 28, 2025

BKFC President David Feldman has provided an update on the contract situations of Jeremy Stephens and Ben Rothwell.

Jeremy Stephens Ben Rothwell BKFC KnuckleMania V

Stephens and Rothwell both had massive victories at this past Saturday’s BKFC: KnuckleMania V event in Philadelphia. “Lil Heathen” shared the ring with Eddie Alvarez in the main event, while Rothwell challenged Mick Terrill for the BKFC Heavyweight Championship. Stephens scored a third-round TKO finish over Alvarez, while Rothwell knocked out Terrill in just 36 seconds to win his first major world championship.

While Stephens and Rothwell both emerged as big stars for BKFC, the two revealed that they were free agents.

RELATED: JEREMY STEPHENS REVEALS FREE AGENT STATUS AFTER KNOCKOUT WIN OVER EDDIE ALVAREZ AT BKFC KNUCKLEMANIA V: “YOU PAID THE WRONG MAN”

David Feldman Responds to Jeremy Stephens

Jeremy Stephens was far more fired up over his situation with BKFC than Ben Rothwell was when discussing his contract status. Stephens shared his belief that the promotion was against him going into his fight with Eddie Alvarez.

Appearing on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” David Feldman denied being against “Lil Heathen” and said the former UFC star has forgotten about what BKFC has done for him.

“Coming off a victory like that, he’s looking back and saying, ‘Maybe I should’ve got more money,’ but I love the fighters,” Feldman said. “As you know, I always take care of the fighters, but some fighters do forget conversations, they forget where they were, they forget things that you’ve said and done for them. It’s one of those cases.”

Contract Statuses Confirmed

Helwani then asked Feldman if Stephens is indeed a free agent. The BKFC boss killed two birds with one stone by also giving an update on Ben Rothwell’s contract.

“Yeah, he is a free agent,” Feldman said. “We’re gonna work on that this week with his management team, but he is a free agent. I know you also talked to Ben and I know you’re probably about to ask me. We have a verbal deal and we’ve had a deal and we just said we’re gonna tie it up after the fight. Look, I think his management team is gonna be ethical about this and honor our deal. It’s an increase for Ben, he’s gonna make more money, which is obviously why he does this and he won the championship. So, I don’t think that’s any issue there at all.”

We’ll keep you posted on the futures of Jeremy Stephens and Ben Rothwell in the coming weeks and months.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Ben Rothwell BKFC Jeremy Stephens

Related

Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez reveals he broke his jaw from a "kill shot" by Jeremy Stephens at KnuckleMania 5

Cole Shelton - January 27, 2025
Jeremy Stephens, Eddie Alvarez
Eddie Alvarez

Jeremy Stephens reveals free agent status after knockout win over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC KnuckleMania V: "You paid the wrong man"

Josh Evanoff - January 27, 2025

BKFC welterweight contender Jeremy Stephens is now a free agent after beating Eddie Alvarez.

Ben Rothwell
BKFC

Ben Rothwell calls for potential superfight against Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - January 27, 2025

BKFC champion Ben Rothwell has proposed a potential superfight against Francis Ngannou in the near future.

Conor McGregor BKFC press conference
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor brags about the success of BKFC KnuckleMania V

Harry Kettle - January 27, 2025

Conor McGregor has bragged about the success of BKFC KnuckleMania V, which went down last week in Philadelphia.

Conor McGregor Jeremy Stephens
Jeremy Stephens

Jeremy Stephens says 'old cocaine' Conor McGregor doubted him ahead of BKFC KnuckleMania V win over Eddie Alvarez

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

Jeremy Stephens is happy to prove the doubters wrong, especially Conor McGregor.

Ben Rothwell

Newly minted BKFC heavyweight champion Ben Rothwell responds to Mark Hunt's callout

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor claims he's fighting Jeremy Stephens in BKFC following KnuckleMania V

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

BKFC President David Feldman has been told that Conor McGregor wants to fight Jeremy Stephens under bare knuckle rules, but will it happen?

Jeremy Stephens, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Jeremy Stephens eyeing fight with BKFC boss Conor McGregor ahead of Eddie Alvarez bout: "Beat up my f*cking boss"

Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2025

Jeremy Stephens is still hoping to score a showdown with his BKFC boss, Conor McGregor.

Mike Perry, Robbie Lawler
Mike Perry

BKFC's David Feldman confirms Robbie Lawler vs. Mike Perry fight talks are ongoing: "We're working on it with the UFC"

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

Robbie Lawler vs. Mike Perry might go down in the BKFC ring later this year.

Mike Perry, BKFC, next fight, david feldman, austin trout, robbie lawler, ufc, mma
Mike Perry

BKFC boss targeting March for next Mike Perry fight, names 3 possible opponents

BJ Penn Staff - January 6, 2025

BKFC President David Feldman is hoping “Platinum” Mike Perry will be back in the ring this March, and there are some interesting potential opponents on the table for the UFC veteran turned bare-knuckle star.