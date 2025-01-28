BKFC President David Feldman reveals contract statuses of Jeremy Stephens and Ben Rothwell following KnuckleMania V

Contract Statuses Confirmed

Helwani then asked Feldman if Stephens is indeed a free agent. The BKFC boss killed two birds with one stone by also giving an update on Ben Rothwell’s contract.

“Yeah, he is a free agent,” Feldman said. “We’re gonna work on that this week with his management team, but he is a free agent. I know you also talked to Ben and I know you’re probably about to ask me. We have a verbal deal and we’ve had a deal and we just said we’re gonna tie it up after the fight. Look, I think his management team is gonna be ethical about this and honor our deal. It’s an increase for Ben, he’s gonna make more money, which is obviously why he does this and he won the championship. So, I don’t think that’s any issue there at all.”

We’ll keep you posted on the futures of Jeremy Stephens and Ben Rothwell in the coming weeks and months.

