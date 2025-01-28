Former UFC champion claims Khamzat Chimaev once turned down fight offer: ‘He didn’t really want to play’

By Fernando Quiles - January 28, 2025

One former UFC titleholder claims that Khamzat Chimaev once turned down a fight with him.

Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev has been on a tear under the UFC banner. He has a perfect pro MMA record of 14-0 and is coming off the biggest win of his career, submitting ex-UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the first round. Many believe Chimaev is the clear choice to challenge the winner of the upcoming title rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

While Chimaev is on quite the run, one notable name within the MMA industry is claiming that “Borz” didn’t want to accept a fight with him.

KHAMZAT CHIMAEV MAKES A BIG PREDICTION FOR HIS UFC RUN IN 2025

Luke Rockhold Says Khamzat Chimaev Didn’t Want to Fight Him

During an appearance on Submission Radio, former UFC middleweight titleholder Luke Rockhold was asked if he can see himself returning to the UFC one day.

“You never know,” Rockhold said. “I’m still fighting, I still feel good, I’m still getting in the game.”

Rockhold then made the claim that when presented with a fight offer, Khamzat Chimaev turned him down.

“Khamzat turned down the fight with me,” Rockhold said. “When I was supposed to come back, my first fight back before Paulo Costa. They tried to book that fight and he didn’t really want to play.”

Rockhold then confirmed whether or not he agreed to the bout.

“Yeah, I said yes,” Rockhold said. “That the first back in the day right before Paulo Costa.”

For now, Rockhold will focus on Global Fight League, a new promotion that he is set to compete under. Rockhold mentioned potential matchups such as a rematch with Chris Weidman.

