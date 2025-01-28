Former UFC champion claims Khamzat Chimaev once turned down fight offer: ‘He didn’t really want to play’

One former UFC titleholder claims that Khamzat Chimaev once turned down a fight with him.

Chimaev has been on a tear under the UFC banner. He has a perfect pro MMA record of 14-0 and is coming off the biggest win of his career, submitting ex-UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the first round. Many believe Chimaev is the clear choice to challenge the winner of the upcoming title rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

While Chimaev is on quite the run, one notable name within the MMA industry is claiming that “Borz” didn’t want to accept a fight with him.

