Islam Makhachev calls out Dricus du Plessis as he teases double champ push

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has teased the idea of moving all the way up to middleweight.

Last night, Islam Makhachev became the most decorated lightweight in UFC history. He did so by successfully defending his belt for a fourth time, submitting Renato Moicano in what proved to be a dominant performance.

As you can imagine, there’s a lot of talk flying around now when it comes to the legacy that Makhachev is building for himself. We’ve all heard him talk about wanting to claim a second world title, but as it turns out, he may not need to go to welterweight in order to do it.

That’s because Islam himself continues to flirt with the idea of a shift to 185 pounds.