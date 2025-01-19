Islam Makhachev calls out Dricus du Plessis as he teases double champ push
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has teased the idea of moving all the way up to middleweight.
Last night, Islam Makhachev became the most decorated lightweight in UFC history. He did so by successfully defending his belt for a fourth time, submitting Renato Moicano in what proved to be a dominant performance.
As you can imagine, there’s a lot of talk flying around now when it comes to the legacy that Makhachev is building for himself. We’ve all heard him talk about wanting to claim a second world title, but as it turns out, he may not need to go to welterweight in order to do it.
That’s because Islam himself continues to flirt with the idea of a shift to 185 pounds.
Makhachev considers middleweight move
“I don’t know when (my move to welterweight) is gonna happen but I will not leave this sport without a second belt, I need the second belt to be. After (I can be called) the greatest or something but right now I need to be double champ,” Makhachev said at the post-fight press conference.
“I don’t know guys whether it’s gonna be next fight or when I’m still gonna be fighting, still winning, defend my belt however many times the UFC want, I will defend and when they give me a chance I want to be double champ,” he continued.
“I can be three division (champion) also. Just give me the chance, that’s it. I will fight with (Dricus) Du Plessis, give me the chance, I will fight him also. I swear if Dana White sends me the contract, I will fight him also,” Makhachev sensationally stated.
