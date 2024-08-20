Dricus du Plessis coach wants Alex Pereira fight to happen in December: “We’ll just go up (in weight)”

Dricus du Plessis’ coach wants to see his student go head to head with Alex Pereira later this year.

As we know, Dricus du Plessis successfully defended his UFC middleweight championship last weekend. He did so by submitting Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, seemingly bringing an end to their rivalry. Now, he’ll move on to the next challenge – which may well be UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

‘Poatan’ made it known in the immediate aftermath of UFC 305 that he wants to go back down to 185 pounds to challenge du Plessis. Prior to that, though, he’ll defend his own belt against Khalil Rountree Jr at UFC 307.

Morne Visser, the head coach of Dricus, recently gave his thoughts on the proposal.