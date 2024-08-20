Israel Adesanya says he’s not friends with Dricus du Plessis but doesn’t think he’s a bad person: “We’re cool, and I respect him”

By Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

UFC legend Israel Adesanya has said that while he isn’t friends with Dricus du Plessis, he certainly respects him.

Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya

Last weekend, Israel Adesanya failed in his attempt to capture the UFC middleweight championship for the third time. He lost to Dricus du Plessis, suffering a fourth round submission defeat at UFC 305. After the bout, though, it seemed as if the two men buried the hatchet following what seemed to be a bitter feud heading into the contest.

RELATED: What’s next for the Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya after UFC 305?

In addition to sharing pleasantries on the microphone, they also had a nice moment backstage with their respective teams.

When talking about the South African star and their relationship, Adesanya had the following to say.

Adesanya praises du Plessis

“Oh, he just gave me a lot of props, a lot of love, a lot of respect,” Adesanya said. “I accepted it and I shook his hand. Then, after his interview, when we were leaving the cage, we just talked. He said ‘sorry,’ maybe—I can’t remember—but he just gave me a lot of props. He said, ‘Hey, you know, I’m a big fan,’ and of course, I was like, ‘I know.’ And I said, ‘Look, look how far we’ve come from way back then—who would have thought? Now we’re here.’ I was like, ‘f**k yeah,’ and then we hugged. I said, ‘Look, I respect you, I appreciate you.’ I don’t think DDP is a bad person. I don’t know him. Again, we’re not friends, we don’t know each other, but we can be cool—we’re cool, and I respect him.”

“It was never beef. Again, when I say beef, it’s just like you have to fight someone—you don’t have to like them. You don’t have to like them. Again, he didn’t like me, I didn’t like him, but I think now we have a healthy respect for each other. I won’t say we’re BFFs or we’re friends, but if I see him, it’s love. I’ll give him a hug, I’ll dap him up.”

Quotes via MMA News

What’s next for both men? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC

Dricus du Plessis coach wants Alex Pereira fight to happen in December: “We’ll just go up (in weight)”

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024
Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas
Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern booked for December rematch against Amanda Ribas at UFC Tampa Bay

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

Mackenzie Dern is reportedly set to face off against Amanda Ribas in a rematch at UFC Tampa Bay later this year.

Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Darren Till responds after being trolled by Dricus du Plessis after UFC 305 title defense: “I might come back the UFC just to beat DDP”

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

Darren Till has issued a response to Dricus du Plessis as the two former foes continue to go back and forth on social media.

Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

What's next for the Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya after UFC 305?

Cole Shelton - August 19, 2024

The UFC was in Perth, Western Australia for a UFC 305 card that saw the middleweight title up for grabs.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Michael Bisping roasts "pathetic individual" Jake Paul after boo birds hyjack Mike Tyson presser

Curtis Calhoun - August 19, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping didn’t hold back in his reaction to the recent Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson press conference.

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya thought Dricus Du Plessis was "done" in the fourth round

Cole Shelton - August 19, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Daniel Cormier points out why Sean Strickland should be "worried" about getting next MW title shot

Curtis Calhoun - August 19, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Sean Strickland isn’t a sure thing for the next middleweight title shot after UFC 305.

Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka teases UFC return less than two months after knockout loss: "I will let you know soon"

Josh Evanoff - August 19, 2024

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is working on a return to the cage.

Dricus du Plessis Brendan Schaub
Dricus du Plessis

Brendan Schaub reacts after being slammed by Dricus du Plessis for fight prediction: "I'd be mad too!"

Josh Evanoff - August 19, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub has responded to Dricus du Plessis.

Israel Adesanya training
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya in high spirits despite UFC 305 loss to Dricus du Plessis: "I could fight this weekend"

Josh Evanoff - August 19, 2024

Despite his UFC 305 loss to Dricus du Plessis, former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is in high spirits.