Israel Adesanya says he’s not friends with Dricus du Plessis but doesn’t think he’s a bad person: “We’re cool, and I respect him”

UFC legend Israel Adesanya has said that while he isn’t friends with Dricus du Plessis, he certainly respects him.

Last weekend, Israel Adesanya failed in his attempt to capture the UFC middleweight championship for the third time. He lost to Dricus du Plessis, suffering a fourth round submission defeat at UFC 305. After the bout, though, it seemed as if the two men buried the hatchet following what seemed to be a bitter feud heading into the contest.

In addition to sharing pleasantries on the microphone, they also had a nice moment backstage with their respective teams.

When talking about the South African star and their relationship, Adesanya had the following to say.