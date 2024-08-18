Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira wanting UFC middleweight return: “We’re going to hear the excuses”

UFC 305 has wrapped up, and Alex Pereira certainly got people talking after Dricus du Plessis defeated Israel Adesanya.

“Poatan” was watching closely when du Plessis put the UFC Middleweight Championship at stake against Adesanya. The two collided inside the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia for an exciting title clash. “Stillknocks” maintained his hold on the gold with a fourth-round submission finish.

After the fight, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Pereira, posted an interesting message on social media. “Poatan” vowed to return to 185 pounds, a move that du Plessis cautions against.

RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA ANNOUNCES HE WILL RETURN TO MIDDLEWEIGHT AFTER DRICUS DU PLESSIS DEFENDS THE TITLE AT UFC 305