Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira wanting UFC middleweight return: “We’re going to hear the excuses”
UFC 305 has wrapped up, and Alex Pereira certainly got people talking after Dricus du Plessis defeated Israel Adesanya.
“Poatan” was watching closely when du Plessis put the UFC Middleweight Championship at stake against Adesanya. The two collided inside the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia for an exciting title clash. “Stillknocks” maintained his hold on the gold with a fourth-round submission finish.
After the fight, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Pereira, posted an interesting message on social media. “Poatan” vowed to return to 185 pounds, a move that du Plessis cautions against.
Dricus du Plessis Doesn’t Think Alex Pereira Should Return to Middleweight
During the UFC 305 post-fight press conference, Dricus du Plessis said that while Alex Pereira can move back down to 185 pounds if he chooses, he can already hear the excuses (via MMAFighting.com).
“I honestly don’t think Alex Pereira should drop down to 185,” du Plessis said at the UFC 305 post-fight press conference. “If he wants to, great, perfect. But then we’re going to hear the excuses. I saw Izzy stiff that man in the first round. I felt Izzy’s punching power tonight. Izzy has great timing, he’s fast, he’s long and he has great combinations, but I felt the power.
“If Izzy stiffens you like that, you do not want to be in there with me, especially not when you’ve got to come in there with the excuses, ‘Oh, I cut too much weight.’ That’s going to happen. Everybody’s going to say it.”
As far as who du Plessis is more likely to fight next, the UFC matchmakers aren’t short on options. A rematch between du Plessis and Sean Strickland is certainly on the table. There’s also the winner of a scheduled October matchup between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev.
