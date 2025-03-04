Dominick Cruz reacts to former UFC rival Urijah Faber coming out of retirement: “He must think he’s ready”

By Josh Evanoff - March 4, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has weighed in on Urijah Faber’s planned comeback.

Dominick Cruz, Urijah Faber

‘The California Kid’ hasn’t been in the cage in over five years now. Urijah Faber last appeared in action at UFC 245 in December 2019, in a fight against future champion Petr Yan. Sadly for the former WEC titleholder, he was dominated by ‘No Mercy’ en route to a third-round knockout loss. The defeat was his first, since coming out of retirement in 2018.

While the 45-year-old didn’t retire following his loss to the Russian, he never competed in the cage again. Almost six years on from that loss to Yan, Urijah Faber is set to make another walk to the cage. The former UFC star recently signed a deal with the upstart Global Fight League, and will meet former rival Renan Barao later this year.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Schmo, Dominick Cruz reacted to Urijah Faber’s planned comeback. ‘The Dominator’ has a lengthy history with ‘The California Kid’, meeting him three times during his historic career. Almost a decade on from their final bout, the two legends have seemingly buried the hatchet.

RELATED: PHOTO | RONDA ROUSEY FUELS COMEBACK RUMORS AFTER RETURNING TO TRAINING

Former UFC champion Dominick Cruz reacts to Urijah Faber’s comeback in the Global Fight League

“[Urijah Faber was] retired, but you see it with [Donald] Cerrone, too.” Dominick Cruz stated to The Schmo earlier this week. “You know, that like, you’re talking about the itch [to fight again], right? I guess the question is: Is that the itch? Does it ever go away, or do we find a way to fill it without having to fight? I don’t know.”

Cruz concluded, “But, Faber really wants to get back in there. He must think he’s ready, so let him go and do it.”

One has to wonder if Dominick Cruz’s comments about the itch to fight, have to do with his own retirement. ‘The Dominator’ himself hung up the gloves earlier this year. Just weeks before a bout against Rob Font at UFC Seattle, the former champion retired due to a brutal shoulder injury.

What do you make of these comments from former UFC champion Dominick Cruz? Are you happy to see Urijah Faber fighting again?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dominick Cruz UFC Urijah Faber

