GFL books Urijah Faber vs Renan Barao trilogy bout

Urijah Faber and Renan Barao will be fighting for the third time.

Faber and Barao were both signed by the GFL to continue their career and they have been booked to fight. MMAMania’s Alex Behunin broke the news that Faber and Barao will have their trilogy bout later this year. The exact date and location for the fight is expected to be announced next week, Behunin reported.

Faber and Barao first met for the interim bantamweight at UFC 149 in 2012, with the Brazilian winning by decision. They had their rematch at UFC 169 two years later, and Barao once again got his hand raised, but this time, he lost by first-round TKO.

Urijah Faber (35-11) hasn’t fought since UFC 249 in December of 245 when he was knocked out by Petr Yan. Faber quietly was released last month and signed with the GFL. Faber is the former WEC featherweight champion. In the UFC, Faber went 11-7. In his career, he has notable wins over Dominick Cruz, Raphael Assuncao, Brad Pickett, Eddie Wineland, and Jens Pulver among others.

Renan Barao (34-10) is on a six-fight losing streak and last fought in October of 2023 dropping a split decision to Walter Zamora on the regional scene. The former UFC bantamweight champion went 9-8 in the UFC and has notable wins over Faber, Wineland, Pickett, and Scott Jorgensen. His last win came in 2016 when he beat Philippe Nover by decision.