Belal Muhammad mocks Leon Edwards’ talk of a trilogy after UFC London: “Nothing he can do to skip Shavkat”

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has no interest in facing Leon Edwards again.

‘Rocky’ recently signed a deal to return to the octagon in March. In the main event of UFC London, Leon Edwards will meet the rising Sean Brady. Ahead of the bout, the former welterweight champion has stated his belief that he can earn a title shot with a win. The fight against Brady will be the Brit’s first, since losing his gold to Belal Muhammad last summer.

The two met in the main event of UFC 304 last July in Manchester. Three years after fighting to a controversial no-contest at the Apex, Belal Muhammad handed Leon Edwards a lopsided decision loss to win welterweight gold. For what it’s worth, ‘Remember The Name’ also booked his return to the cage recently.

Belal Muhammad is currently set to meet Jack Della Maddelana at UFC 315 in May. Ahead of the bout, the welterweight champion appeared on Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me Podcast. During the discussion, Muhammad was asked about potentially meeting Leon Edwards in a trilogy bout later this year.

😬Belal Muhammad said neither Leon Edwards nor Sean Brady will get the next title fight: “Leon, you have 3-4 years before you can even think about the rematch… Like I have another guy in line anyway, I think it’s a Shavkat. There is nothing he can do to skip Shavkat.” 🎥… pic.twitter.com/rpVTezf704 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) March 4, 2025

Belal Muhammad laughs off talk of facing Leon Edwards following UFC London

While ‘Rocky’ believes a title shot could be coming soon, Belal Muhammad doesn’t. In the interview, the UFC welterweight champion laughed off the idea that Leon Edwards, or Sean Brady, could be fighting him next. Instead, Muhammad wants to re-book a fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov after facing the Australian in May.

“I don’t know what Leon is thinking.” Belal Muhammad stated when asked about Leon Edwards’ recent comments. “Leon, you have three to four years before you can even think about getting a rematch. It’s going to be a long, a long three years of fighting contenders for Leon. I have the next guy in line anyway, I think it’s Shavkat.”

He continued, “There’s nothing he can do, I think, to skip Shavkat. I wouldn’t allow that to even happen with Leon. Yeah, he can go out there and land a cartwheel kick, spinning backfist, and I’m still going to put ‘Lol, he still sucks’.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight champion? Do you want to see Belal Muhammad vs. Leon Edwards III?