WATCH | Colby Covington narrowly avoids encounter with rival at UFC PI

By BJ Penn Staff - March 4, 2025

Colby Covington is perhaps the most notorious trash-talker in the UFC. The long-time welterweight contender will talk trash about pretty much anybody, whether they compete in his weight class or not.

Colby Covington, Themba Gorimbo, UFC PI

That has made him a lot of enemies.

Covington encountered one of those enemies during a recent visit to the UFC Performance Institute. This time, it was seemingly a former training partner in Themba Gorimbo. Covington streamed the issue on his Twitch channel. He could be seen darting into a stairwell after catching sight of his rival. He then climbed the stairs, stopping near the top to peek into the next room — seemingly to check if there was anybody else he needed to avoid in the building.

See it below, as captured by X user @FullContactMTWF.

“You saw who was down there?” Covington could be heard asking his camera person. “The ungrateful motherf***er who we used to feed.

“I think we should just go train around him actually,” he added after leaving the room.

What makes this encounter particularly interesting is that Covington and Gorimbo, who both compete at welterweight, used to train together at MMA Masters in Florida. At that time, Gorimbo was one of the few people left in the MMA industry who were willing to openly defended Covington.

“Colby Covington, he’s such a great guy,” Gorimbo told the media after a 2023 win over Takashi Sato. “Sometimes, Colby Covington would [bring me food] at the gym. And people say what they want about him, but that guy is a great man. You have to know him to really know him, just like me.”

Covington and Gorimbo’s Falling Out

The pair later became hostile. That’s allegedly because Covington had an employee at the UFC PI kick Gorimbo out of the facility.

“He kicked me out of the PI in December 2023 when I was trying to train on the treadmill,” Gorimbo told MMA Fighting late last year. “The P.I. is for everybody, and he thought that the PI belonged to him. He was cutting weight to fight Leon Edwards, and I understand it can be tough.

“But I also was going to cut weight, but I don’t go to the P.I. and cut weight and chase everybody out of the P.I. just because I think I own the company. That for me is the trigger point.”

Gorimbo later went on to express interest in a fight with Covington. So far, he has been unable to get high enough up the welterweight ladder to earn a fight with the three-time former title challenger, but it’s possible the fight could still happen — whether Gorimbo works his way up, or Covington continues to fall.

Covington has now lost two-straight fights, first coming up short in his latest title shot against Edwards, and latter suffering a stoppage loss to Joaquin Buckley.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Colby Covington UFC

Related

Kamaru Usman, Alex Pereira, UFC 313

WATCH | Kamaru Usman gets caught off guard by Alex Pereira's English skills

BJ Penn Staff - March 4, 2025
Dominick Cruz, Urijah Faber
UFC

Dominick Cruz reacts to former UFC rival Urijah Faber coming out of retirement: "He must think he's ready"

Josh Evanoff - March 4, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has weighed in on Urijah Faber’s planned comeback.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad mocks Leon Edwards' talk of a trilogy after UFC London: "Nothing he can do to skip Shavkat"

Josh Evanoff - March 4, 2025

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has no interest in facing Leon Edwards again.

Julianna Pena, Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

UFC champion Julianna Pena lashes out at doubters ahead of Kayla Harrison fight: "I'm not going to stop"

Josh Evanoff - March 4, 2025

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena doesn’t care about the odds ahead of her fight against Kayla Harrison.

Ronda Rousey
UFC

PHOTO | Ronda Rousey fuels comeback rumors after returning to training

Josh Evanoff - March 4, 2025

Some believe former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey could be making a comeback.

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards says Sean Brady has a style he's "comfortable fighting" at UFC London: "I’m looking forward to it"

Cole Shelton - March 4, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev
Dominick Cruz

UFC commentator explains why he hopes Magomed Ankalaev doesn't strike with Alex Pereira

Fernando Quiles - March 4, 2025

One future UFC Hall of Famer doesn’t want to see Magomed Ankalaev strike with Alex Pereira.

Jon Jones and Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

UFC icon won't rule out Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira depending on UFC 313 outcome

Fernando Quiles - March 4, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer believes that Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev responds to Alex Pereira’s $200k wager on UFC 313 title fight

Harry Kettle - March 4, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has responded to Alex Pereira’s offer for a $200,000 wager on their title fight at UFC 313 this weekend.

Austen Lane
UFC

Former NFL player Austen Lane breaks silence following nasty KO loss at UFC Vegas 103

Harry Kettle - March 4, 2025

UFC fighter Austen Lane has broken his silence following his devastating knockout defeat that took place last weekend.