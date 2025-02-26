Henry Cejudo calls to fight Petr Yan in potential retirement fight: “I would like to just fight one more time”

By Cole Shelton - February 25, 2025

Henry Cejudo could soon be retiring from MMA again.

Henry Cejudo

Cejudo suffered a technical decision loss to Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Seattle on Saturday. Cejudo got poked in the eye near the end of the third round but decided to fight through it. However, the fight was stopped at the beginning of the fourth round due to the eye poke.

After the loss, which was Ceudo’s third straight, it’s uncertain what he will do next. However, Cejudo says if he doesn’t get the rematch with Yadong which he wants, he wants to face Petr Yan.

“I would love to get Petr Yan if we don’t run it back with Song,” Cejudo said to Michael Bisping (h/t MMAMania). “I would love to get Yan, but I don’t know where the UFC (stands). They’re probably pissed at me. Like, Dana probably thinks I bitched out, and so does Hunter (Campbell). Like, they probably all think I bitched out. I mean, I’ll be happy to have one eye and raise (my kids) but shit, it’s better to have two than one, you know?”

Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan were linked to fighting one another when ‘Triple C’ was the champ, but it didn’t come to fruition. Now, with Yan without a fight and Sean O’Malley potentially getting the next title shot, Cejudo believes the fight does make sense.

Henry Cejudo says his next fight could be his last

Henry Cejudo retired from MMA back in 2020 but did come back in 2023 to face Aljamain Sterling for the belt.

With Cejudo now 38 and on a three-fight losing streak, his future in the sport is murky. But, Cejudo does say his next fight could very well be his retirement bout.

“So, I don’t know where I stand with the UFC in that sense because that was the main event,” Cejudo continued. “I’m at peace, dude because I know who I am. I know what I’ve done. I just hope that the UFC could give me Song [rematch] or Yan. I’m thinking, I want to leave the sport unscathed. And, I would like to just fight one more time, bro, and I’m f**king out, dude. Like, that’s it.”

Henry Cejudo is 16-5 as a pro and on a three-fight losing streak.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Henry Cejudo UFC

Related

Jose Aldo

REPORT | Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi targeted for UFC 315 in Montreal

Josh Evanoff - February 25, 2025
Patricio Pitbull Freire
UFC

Patricio Pitbull reveals he would've retired if the UFC declined to sign him: "It was them or retirement"

Josh Evanoff - February 25, 2025

Former Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull would’ve retired if the UFC didn’t sign him.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje reportedly vows to compete at UFC 313 despite Dan Hooker's injury: "I'll fight any of those guys"

Josh Evanoff - February 25, 2025

According to UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Justin Gaethje fully intends to compete next month.

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett says Ilia Topuria going to lightweight will be "the downfall of his career"

Cole Shelton - February 25, 2025

Paddy Pimblett doesn’t expect Ilia Topuria to have much success at lightweight.

Nikolay Veretennikov shoves Austin Vanderford at UFC Seattle
UFC

UFC color commentator 'pissed off' at Nikolay Veretennikov over UFC Seattle post-fight fiasco

Fernando Quiles - February 25, 2025

One UFC commentator remains puzzled by the actions of Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC Seattle.

Aaron Pico

Former UFC star blasts PFL over Aaron Pico contract debacle: 'Let the f****** kid go'

Fernando Quiles - February 25, 2025
Darren Till
UFC

Darren Till reiterates desire to make UFC comeback

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has reiterated his desire to return to the promotion, and mixed martial arts as a whole.

Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Dana White discusses UFC signing Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025

UFC president Dana White has spoken candidly about the promotion’s decision to sign Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull to a contract.

Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker
Justin Gaethje

Two top UFC lightweights offer to step in for Dan Hooker against Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025

Two top UFC lightweights have offered to step in and fight Justin Gaethje in place of Dan Hooker at UFC 313 next month.

Dan Hooker
Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker confirms he is out of UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025

UFC star Dan Hooker has announced that he is out of his scheduled UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje.