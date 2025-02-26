Henry Cejudo calls to fight Petr Yan in potential retirement fight: “I would like to just fight one more time”

Henry Cejudo could soon be retiring from MMA again.

Cejudo suffered a technical decision loss to Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Seattle on Saturday. Cejudo got poked in the eye near the end of the third round but decided to fight through it. However, the fight was stopped at the beginning of the fourth round due to the eye poke.

After the loss, which was Ceudo’s third straight, it’s uncertain what he will do next. However, Cejudo says if he doesn’t get the rematch with Yadong which he wants, he wants to face Petr Yan.

“I would love to get Petr Yan if we don’t run it back with Song,” Cejudo said to Michael Bisping (h/t MMAMania). “I would love to get Yan, but I don’t know where the UFC (stands). They’re probably pissed at me. Like, Dana probably thinks I bitched out, and so does Hunter (Campbell). Like, they probably all think I bitched out. I mean, I’ll be happy to have one eye and raise (my kids) but shit, it’s better to have two than one, you know?”

Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan were linked to fighting one another when ‘Triple C’ was the champ, but it didn’t come to fruition. Now, with Yan without a fight and Sean O’Malley potentially getting the next title shot, Cejudo believes the fight does make sense.