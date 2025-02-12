Dominick Cruz opens up on ‘excruciating’ career-ending injury: “This was enough pain to teach me something”

By Josh Evanoff - February 11, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has opened up on his decision to retire.

Dominick Cruz

‘The Dominator’ is widely considered one of the greatest bantamweights in MMA history, and for good reason. Sporting a 24-4 record, Dominick Cruz dominated the UFC 135-pound division for years. Despite dealing with a variety of injuries, he managed to hand fellow legends such as Urijah Faber, T.J. Dillashaw, and Demetrious Johnson losses.

However, after a knockout loss to Marlon Vera in August 2022, Dominick Cruz took a step back from fighting. After nearly three years away from the cage, the former champions signed a deal to face Rob Font at UFC Seattle in February. Ahead of the bout, Cruz admitted that it would likely be his last.

Sadly, Dominick Cruz didn’t even get to make one final walk to the cage. Just weeks out from the bout, the former UFC champion revealed a devastating shoulder injury forced him out. Not only that, the 39-year-old stated that due to the injury, he would never be able to compete again.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN REVEALS HE PASSED ON KAMALA HARRIS PODCAST TO WATCH ILIA TOPURIA VS. MAX HOLLOWAY: “THAT WAS A HUGE FIGHT!”

Dominick Cruz opens up on injury which forced premature UFC retirement

Appearing on a recent edition of the Anik & Florian podcast, Dominick Cruz opened up on his decision to retire. There, the former UFC champion admitted that the injury he suffered is far more painful than anything he’s dealt with before. His shoulder had dislocated previously, and despite taking extra precautions, he still ended up getting injured. This time around, however, there were major complications.

“After [rehabbing my shoulder], I booked the fight and then they offered me Rob Font.” Dominick Cruz stated on the podcast. “I was like, ‘I should just take it’. I’m not going to get in better shape, I feel amazing still now. I felt amazing before the second dislocation and that’s why I took the fight… It was a basic thing I’ve done a million times. You’re on your back from half guard, you get up on your elbow, and then you reach to a single and you use your elbow to get up… It pretty much shot out the back the second I put my elbow down and went to pull in that single leg… That was excruciating pain.”

He continued, “…When they went to slide it in, it was sitting very particularly. So they had to do an X-ray to see how to pull it back in. What direction to yank your arm when they reset it, because if you pinch certain nerves then it can shut the whole arm off and it’s just really damaging. So I’m in the hospital for an hour and 15 minutes, my arm starts turning blue and when I see my fingers turning blue and just things being weird and the pain was excruciating, it just gave a different perspective for me… This was enough pain to teach me something and get me to kind of say, okay.”

What do you make of these comments from the ex-UFC champion? What’s your favorite memory of Dominick Cruz?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dominick Cruz UFC

Related

Jared Cannonier

Jared Cannonier believes he will KO Gregory Rodrigues once he "slows down" at UFC Vegas 102

Cole Shelton - February 11, 2025
KSI, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

KSI claims Nate Diaz and several other ex-UFC stars rejected March boxing match against him: "We were scrambling"

Josh Evanoff - February 11, 2025

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI has claimed that Nate Diaz and several ex-UFC stars rejected a fight against him.

Sean Strickland, Eric Nicksick
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland's coach gets brutally honest following lopsided UFC 312 title fight: "I wanna coach world champions"

Josh Evanoff - February 11, 2025

Sean Strickland’s coach Eric Nicksick has sounded off on his loss at UFC 312 over the weekend.

Tatiana Suarez
UFC

Tatiana Suarez issues statement after title fight loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 312: "I’m right where I want to be"

Cole Shelton - February 11, 2025

Tatiana Suarez issued a statement after her UFC 312 loss to Weili Zhang.

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett doubts Ilia Topuria fights Islam Makhachev during International Fight Week: 'He's not Conor McGregor'

Fernando Quiles - February 11, 2025

Paddy Pimblett isn’t convinced that Ilia Topuria will fight Islam Makhachev this summer.

Belal Muhammad Dricus du Plessis

Belal Muhammad explains how he'd defeat Dricus du Plessis in UFC super fight

Fernando Quiles - February 11, 2025
Dana White, UFC 303
UFC

Dana White rips into Australian media following UFC 312

Harry Kettle - February 11, 2025

UFC president Dana White has ripped into the Australian media following last weekend’s UFC 312 event in Sydney.

Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic gives Tom Aspinall advice for potential Jon Jones fight

Harry Kettle - February 11, 2025

UFC legend Stipe Miocic has given Tom Aspinall some advice ahead of a potential heavyweight title unification fight against Jon Jones.

Weili Zhang, Tatiana Suarez, UFC 312, Results, UFC
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili opens up on training with fellow UFC champion Weili Zhang: “She’s very strong like a man brother”

Harry Kettle - February 11, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has given his thoughts on training with fellow champion Weili Zhang.

Israel Adesanya, Marc Goddard
Marc Goddard

Israel Adesanya and Marc Goddard discuss two previous stoppages

Harry Kettle - February 11, 2025

UFC star Israel Adesanya recently ran into referee Marc Goddard and discussed two of the stoppages from his fights by the Birmingham native.