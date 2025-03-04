PHOTO | Ronda Rousey fuels comeback rumors after returning to training

By Josh Evanoff - March 4, 2025

Some believe former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey could be making a comeback.

Ronda Rousey

‘Rowdy’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon in almost a decade now. Ronda Rousey last appeared in the cage in the main event of UFC 207 in December 2016, in her comeback fight against Amanda Nunes. The former women’s bantamweight champion famously went on a hiatus following a knockout loss to Holly Holm the year previous.

Sadly for the former UFC champion, she was dominated by ‘The Lioness’ in 2016. Amanda Nunes handed Ronda Rousey a devastating first-round stoppage loss, in her last appearance in the cage. While the former star didn’t retire following the bout, she instead switched careers. For years following her loss to Nunes, Rousey competed in the WWE ring.

However, she parted ways with the professional wrestling juggernaut in 2023. Since then, some have speculated Ronda Rousey could make a return to the UFC. While ‘Rowdy’ has publicly downplayed any talk of a comeback, she’s clearly getting ready for something. Taking to social media earlier this week, Rousey released photos of herself training.

RELATED: TONY FERGUSON REFLECTS ON BRUTAL DEPARTURE FROM THE UFC: “IT WAS THE HARDEST F*CKING THING I HAD TO DO”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronda Rousey (@rondarousey)

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey returns to training

The 38-year-old didn’t reveal what she was training for in the social media post. Instead, Ronda Rousey just wrote that she was getting “Back at it”. Obviously, the former UFC champion could be preparing for a return to the world of professional wrestling. However, given her comments following the end of her WWE stint, that seems unlikely.

However, a return to the cage seems just as unlikely. During a press tour to promote her book release last year, the 38-year-old stated that concussion issues will make a return to the UFC unlikely. While Ronda Rousey didn’t rule out a comeback, it’s going to be very difficult.

“My concussion history that I had to keep secret for years, so I would be able to continue to compete and perform.” Ronda Rousey stated on the stream when asked to reveal something from the book that she never spoke about publicly. “That’s basically why I had to retire… I think that there was just so much to [her losses] that I couldn’t talk about it in the form of like, an interview or an article or anything like that. Or there would be several filters between my words, and the people reading it.”

What do you make of these comments from the former champion? Do you want to see Ronda Rousey return to the UFC?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Ronda Rousey UFC

Related

Dominick Cruz, Urijah Faber

Dominick Cruz reacts to former UFC rival Urijah Faber coming out of retirement: "He must think he's ready"

Josh Evanoff - March 4, 2025
Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad mocks Leon Edwards' talk of a trilogy after UFC London: "Nothing he can do to skip Shavkat"

Josh Evanoff - March 4, 2025

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has no interest in facing Leon Edwards again.

Julianna Pena, Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

UFC champion Julianna Pena lashes out at doubters ahead of Kayla Harrison fight: "I'm not going to stop"

Josh Evanoff - March 4, 2025

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena doesn’t care about the odds ahead of her fight against Kayla Harrison.

Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

Leon Edwards says Sean Brady has a style he's "comfortable fighting" at UFC London: "I’m looking forward to it"

Cole Shelton - March 4, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is looking forward to fighting Sean Brady at UFC London.

Magomed Ankalaev
Dominick Cruz

UFC commentator explains why he hopes Magomed Ankalaev doesn't strike with Alex Pereira

Fernando Quiles - March 4, 2025

One future UFC Hall of Famer doesn’t want to see Magomed Ankalaev strike with Alex Pereira.

Jon Jones and Alex Pereira

UFC icon won't rule out Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira depending on UFC 313 outcome

Fernando Quiles - March 4, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev responds to Alex Pereira’s $200k wager on UFC 313 title fight

Harry Kettle - March 4, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has responded to Alex Pereira’s offer for a $200,000 wager on their title fight at UFC 313 this weekend.

Austen Lane
UFC

Former NFL player Austen Lane breaks silence following nasty KO loss at UFC Vegas 103

Harry Kettle - March 4, 2025

UFC fighter Austen Lane has broken his silence following his devastating knockout defeat that took place last weekend.

Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC

Raul Rosas Jr booked to face UFC veteran at UFC Mexico City

Harry Kettle - March 4, 2025

UFC star Raul Rosas Jr has reportedly been booked to face a UFC veteran in his return to the Octagon at UFC Mexico City on March 29.

Buvaisar Saitiev
UFC

UFC fighters pay tribute after ‘best wrestler ever’ Buvaisar Saitiev passes away at age 49

Harry Kettle - March 4, 2025

UFC fighters have paid tribute to Buvaisar Saitiev, considered to be one of the best wrestlers of all time, following his death.