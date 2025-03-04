PHOTO | Ronda Rousey fuels comeback rumors after returning to training

Some believe former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey could be making a comeback.

‘Rowdy’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon in almost a decade now. Ronda Rousey last appeared in the cage in the main event of UFC 207 in December 2016, in her comeback fight against Amanda Nunes. The former women’s bantamweight champion famously went on a hiatus following a knockout loss to Holly Holm the year previous.

Sadly for the former UFC champion, she was dominated by ‘The Lioness’ in 2016. Amanda Nunes handed Ronda Rousey a devastating first-round stoppage loss, in her last appearance in the cage. While the former star didn’t retire following the bout, she instead switched careers. For years following her loss to Nunes, Rousey competed in the WWE ring.

However, she parted ways with the professional wrestling juggernaut in 2023. Since then, some have speculated Ronda Rousey could make a return to the UFC. While ‘Rowdy’ has publicly downplayed any talk of a comeback, she’s clearly getting ready for something. Taking to social media earlier this week, Rousey released photos of herself training.

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey returns to training

The 38-year-old didn’t reveal what she was training for in the social media post. Instead, Ronda Rousey just wrote that she was getting “Back at it”. Obviously, the former UFC champion could be preparing for a return to the world of professional wrestling. However, given her comments following the end of her WWE stint, that seems unlikely.

However, a return to the cage seems just as unlikely. During a press tour to promote her book release last year, the 38-year-old stated that concussion issues will make a return to the UFC unlikely. While Ronda Rousey didn’t rule out a comeback, it’s going to be very difficult.

“My concussion history that I had to keep secret for years, so I would be able to continue to compete and perform.” Ronda Rousey stated on the stream when asked to reveal something from the book that she never spoke about publicly. “That’s basically why I had to retire… I think that there was just so much to [her losses] that I couldn’t talk about it in the form of like, an interview or an article or anything like that. Or there would be several filters between my words, and the people reading it.”

What do you make of these comments from the former champion? Do you want to see Ronda Rousey return to the UFC?