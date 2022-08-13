Desmond Monabat scores insane flying knee KO at Tuff-N-Uff 129 (Video)

Desmond Monabat scored one of the most incredible and violent flying knee KO’s the sport has ever seen at tonight’s Tuff-N-Uff 129 event.

Monabat (1-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest with hopes of earning his first victory as a professional in mixed martial arts. The bantamweight fighter opened his pro career with back-to-back TKO losses to opponents Cobey Fehr and Victor LiPari.

Standing in the path of Desmond Monabat’s first pro victory was David Loureiro (0-1 MMA), who just so happened to be making his mixed martial arts debut this evening. The ‘Immortal Goat’ was previously seen in action on the boxing circuit where he suffered TKO losses in his first two bouts as a professional.

The bantamweight fight resulted in one of the nastiest knockouts in recent memory. Monabat was able to catch Loureiro with a flying knee while he was leaning in, a strike which sent the ‘Immortal Goat’ crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness.

Check out Monabat’s incredible flying knee knockout below courtesy of Caposa on Twitter:

Oh my god. Insane flying knee by Desmond Monabat at Tuff-N-Uff 129 pic.twitter.com/ppj9N40pE3 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 13, 2022

Official Tuff-N-Uff 129 Result: Desmond Monabat def. David Loureiro via KO (flying knee) in Round 2

What did you think of Monabat’s flying knee knockout of Loureiro? Do you think we will see Desmond in the UFC on day? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

